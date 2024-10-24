Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table
If you’re looking for a Halloween experience that goes beyond the usual costumes and candy, Eat Pizza’s Bone-chilling Feast is here to serve.
This special set meal (now $12.90, U.P.$16.70) is available only until Nov 3.
It includes K-Chicky Shroom Charcoal Pizza ($7.90), Mac & Bloody Fingers ($4.90), and Ribena Honey Citron ($3.90).
The star of the meal is the K-Chicky Shroom Charcoal Pizza single-portion pizza, baked in the Korean pizza chain's signature 25 cm-long format that is topped with skull-shaped mushrooms on a charcoal-black crust.
Kimchi lovers rejoice. The inclusion of this well-loved Korean dish was a delightful surprise for me as I didn’t expect to find kimchi as one of the toppings. It added a pleasant burst of flavour that enhanced the overall taste.
For sides, there’s Mac & Cheese but it’s called Mac & Bloody Fingers. Fingers? Before I carry on, I’ll show you what it is.
The realistic-looking “fingers”, made of sausages and white almond, gave the Mac & Cheese that extra Halloween twist. Eat Pizza did a good job with this as I found myself grimacing a bit at the sight of it.
Wash down this horrifying yet hearty meal with Ribena Honey Citron, served in an IV drip bag for a truly immersive experience. I’d say this was as realistic as the Mac & Cheese “Fingers”. It looked like I was straight up drinking blood (Ribena, of course) from a blood bag.
In celebration of Halloween, Eat Pizza also has set up a mini haunted house. After placing orders at the counter, customers can walk through the haunted house to collect their meals at the other side.
Eat Pizza’s spook-tacular haunted house is available only at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ Mall).
The Bone-chilling Feast is available across all Eat Pizza outlets.
