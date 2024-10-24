 Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table

Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table
Eat Pizza's new Bone-chilling Feast for the Halloween season. PHOTO: Eat Pizza
Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table
Artist impression of the Spook-tecular Haunted House at Eat Pizza's Paya Lebar outlet. PHOTO: Eat Pizza
Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table
The Mac & Cheese looks Finger-looking good, literally. PHOTO: Eat Pizza
Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table
The pizza is 25 cm-long and is topped with skull-shaped mushrooms on a charcoal-black crust. PHOTO: Eat Pizza
Eat Pizza brings spooky Halloween fun to the table
Ever wished to drink from a blood bag? Now's your chance. PHOTO: Eat Pizza
Poong Qi Tao
Journalist
Oct 24, 2024 08:36 am

If you’re looking for a Halloween experience that goes beyond the usual costumes and candy, Eat Pizza’s Bone-chilling Feast is here to serve.

This special set meal (now $12.90, U.P.$16.70) is available only until Nov 3.

It includes K-Chicky Shroom Charcoal Pizza ($7.90), Mac & Bloody Fingers ($4.90), and Ribena Honey Citron ($3.90).

The star of the meal is the K-Chicky Shroom Charcoal Pizza single-portion pizza, baked in the Korean pizza chain's signature 25 cm-long format that is topped with skull-shaped mushrooms on a charcoal-black crust. 

Kimchi lovers rejoice. The inclusion of this well-loved Korean dish was a delightful surprise for me as I didn’t expect to find kimchi as one of the toppings. It added a pleasant burst of flavour that enhanced the overall taste.

The pizza is 25 cm-long and is topped with skull-shaped mushrooms on a charcoal-black crust. PHOTO: Eat Pizza

For sides, there’s Mac & Cheese but it’s called Mac & Bloody Fingers. Fingers? Before I carry on, I’ll show you what it is. 

The matchstick-sized butter on the toast served to the complainant.
Singapore

Stall admits butter on toast 'indeed too little'

Related Stories

Food supplier that caused Mindchamps food poisoning fined

Gelato shop Tom’s Palette suspended for 2 weeks by SFA

Man so grossed out over hair in his teh tarik, he throws up

The Mac & Cheese looks Finger-looking good, literally. PHOTO: Eat Pizza

The realistic-looking “fingers”, made of sausages and white almond, gave the Mac & Cheese that extra Halloween twist. Eat Pizza did a good job with this as I found myself grimacing a bit at the sight of it.

Wash down this horrifying yet hearty meal with Ribena Honey Citron, served in an IV drip bag for a truly immersive experience. I’d say this was as realistic as the Mac & Cheese “Fingers”. It looked like I was straight up drinking blood (Ribena, of course) from a blood bag. 

Ever wished to drink from a blood bag? Now's your chance. PHOTO: Eat Pizza

In celebration of Halloween, Eat Pizza also has set up a mini haunted house. After placing orders at the counter, customers can walk through the haunted house to collect their meals at the other side. 

Artist impression of the Spook-tecular Haunted House at Eat Pizza's Paya Lebar outlet. PHOTO: Eat Pizza

Eat Pizza’s spook-tacular haunted house is available only at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ Mall).

The Bone-chilling Feast is available across all Eat Pizza outlets.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FOOD AND DRINKFood reviewRESTAURANTS/EATERIES

Poong Qi Tao

Journalist
qitao@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Poong Qi Tao