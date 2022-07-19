Eat well, be well... with Cedele

Delectable and scrumptious treats, completely guilt-free.

A pioneer in offering healthier food options, homegrown brand Cedele lives by its “Eat Well, Be Well” ethos, handcrafting the best balance of taste and health.

Mr Yeap Cheng Guat, founder of Cedele, said: “For 25 years, we are grateful you have supported and walked this journey with us. We’re delighted to become a small part of the Singapore community, serving wholesome food as how we would feed our own families.

"It is a gift for us, that since then, Cedele has become a hub that feeds and fuel friendships, old and new. Thank you for your support.”

And in celebration of its 25th anniversary, Cedele is offering an amazing deal on your favourite breads, pastries, wholesome food, groceries and cakes, with selected items going at a 25 per cent discount.

The anniversary celebrations runs from now until August 9 - both in-store and on Cedele.com - featuring different delicious and healthy bites each week.

Bread and Pastries

Until July 21, take advantage of Cedele’s discounted artisanal bakes.

Cedele’s breads and pastries are handmade from scratch each day using time-tested techniques. Baked in small batches for the best quality, Cedele uses only unbleached flour, avoiding preservatives, improvers and emulsifiers.

Every loaf of bread is pre-fermented for at least 12 hours for better digestion, and is power-packed with wholegrains, nuts, seeds or dried fruits to boost its nutritional benefits.

Fan favourites - wholewheat and blue pea sourdough - are naturally leavened with a sourdough starter as old as Cedele itself. Imparting an ever-deepening flavour to the the dough, the 25-year-old starter is a testament to the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Cedele’s bakes.

Wholesome Foods

Next up, Cedele will feature its delicious line of burgers, sandwiches and other main dishes exclusively in-store from July 22 to 27.

These recipes use only olive oil, while incorporating wholegrains like quinoa, brown rice and avoiding trans-fat and added artificial additives.

Born alongside the franchise in 1997, the rosemary chicken sandwich is a Cedele icon which will also be offered alongside newer dishes, such as the sea bass and prawn quinoa and the grilled beetroot avocado burger.

The burger is a 100 per cent plant-based recipe incorporating low fat, fibre, essential nutrients, and one of the earliest efforts to create more inclusive dining options in Singapore.

Beverages and Groceries

If you love the freshly brewed organic coffee and teas in Cedele's stores, here's a chance to grab some from July 28 to Aug 2.

There is also an in-house range of caffeine-free teas, including the antioxidant rich red and green rooibos tea.

You can also find several house brands, on top of the extensive range of healthier snacks available in-stores and online.

Tasty snacks include the likes of Cedele’s sun-dried apricots, natural paleo, granola and whole almond mixes.

Their research-backed selections are proven to be cleaner, more nutritious and better for digestion - all while keeping your cravings satisfied.

Cakes

The anniversary deals move on to spotlight Cedele’s irresitable and mouth-watering cakes from Aug 3 to 9.

Lovingly and creatively handcrafted using only organic unrefined sugar, olive oil and European butter, Cedele adds fibre to their cakes by introducing fruits and vegetables.

With the islandwide-renown red velvet cake naturally couloured with fresh beetroot, and green apples innovatively packed into their decadent real dark chocolate cake, each Cedele cake is handmade to be creatively combined and mindfully enjoyed.