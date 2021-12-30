FairPrice will set you off to a roaring start in the Year of the Tiger

FairPrice's sauces and rice brands are perfect for recreating your favourite claypot rice recipe.

It’s time to welcome a brand new 2022, and with some nuggets of gold from FairPrice, you can get a headstart to prepare for the Year of the Tiger!

FairPrice is also teaming up with veteran actress Jin Yinji to shower gold on the “treasures” in our lives – the family and friends who have weathered tough times with us.

Ring in Prosperity with FairPrice’s latest Chinese New Year campaign, “Usher in Golden Beginnings”, that will be launched at all FairPrice stores, FairPrice Online and Warehouse Club.

From today to February 16, shoppers can expect a variety of promotions, new and trendy festive snacks, new ingredients for steamboat, creative Yusheng suggestions, abalone promotions, instant lucky draw and lucky draw giveaways.

Get lucky with the FairPrice Fortune Car Lucky Draw. Eight winners will drive away with a suave and friendly-to-mother earth MG ZS fully electric car.

The MG ZS EV is a family-friendly electric car, designed for those who want all the advantages of a zero emissions vehicle without compromising on practicality or style. Powered by a 44.5kWh, water-cooled lithium ion battery, you can enjoy a driving range of up to 335km from a single charge on the NEDC combined cycle.

One winner will be announced each week, and a bonus in the golden week (January 27 to February 2), where there will be 2 winners to win the coveted car! Winners will be contacted either by phone or e-mail.

Every $30 spent entitles you to one lucky draw stub, which qualifies for one lucky draw chance – so the more you spend, the higher your chances of winning! Insider alert: From January 6 to January 19, or while stocks last, you can also redeem a packet of festive hongbao in five different colours when you spend a minimum of $50.

If you need some inspiration on reunion dinner or festive gifting, check out the FairPrice CNY Catalogue, which is specially curated for all customers with recommended products and ideas to make all preparations a breeze. You can even get your zodiac readings for the year within the catalogue too! Hard copies are available at any FairPrice store, and the e-catalogue can also be viewed at https://bit.ly/FPCNYSM22.

Refer to the FairPrice website for the latest updates, or join its Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ntucfairprice to get notified when a special promotion is up!

Chinese New Year Deli Essentials

Chinese New Year Deli can also be pre-ordered at all FairPrice stores four days in advance, making your CNY preparation and shopping much more convenient.

Here are some of the deli recommendations for big family reunions, the Triple Happiness (3 in 1 Combo) 三星报喜 ($51.80) is a great choice as it includes roast pork (500g), roast chicken (1.5kg) and roast duck (2.3kg).

Alternatively, get the Great Fortune 富贵吉祥 set at $238. It includes bone-in roast pig (4-5kg), roast duck (2.3-2.5kg) and roast chicken (1.7-2kg). This set also comes with a gift box and cooler bag.

For smaller portions, opt for the Double Happiness Platter 双喜临门 ($46.80). It includes Hong Kong style crispy roast pork (1kg) and Hong Kong style char siew (1kg).

If your taste buds are sweeter, the Double Treasure Platter 吉祥如意 ($46.80) consists of Hong Kong Style honey pork ribs (1kg), and Hong Kong style crispy roast pork (1kg).

Above items all come with a cooler bag each and weight indicated above is before roasting.

Apart from the above recommendations, FairPrice offers many more deli selections. Visit https://www.fairprice.com.sg/cny/preorder/ to find out more!

EXCLUSIVE DEALS

As part of its festive promotions, FairPrice is also offering exclusive deals on essential ingredients required to whip up your favourite dishes this new year.

As a staple in most Chinese meals, rice is an important item not to be missed. Capitalise on the upcoming promotion to stock up! Get $5 off your next purchase of rice when you buy 10kg worth of FairPrice Superior Fragrant, Double FairPrice Thai Hom Mali, or Golden Royal Dragon Rice. All brands of rice are available in 10kg or 5kg packs.

The FairPrice Thai Hom Mali Superior Fragrant Rice is 100% whole kernel, and is often prized for its unique fragrance and smooth silky texture. It bears the sweet, fragrant jasmine scent that its name carries, and is the highest grade of long grain superior rice with an aromatic fragrance.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

On the FairPrice Try & Review platform, it was rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, and user @WENYA.LEE, 33 years old, left the following review: “Fragrant… Comparable to popular brand but [at a] much affordable price!”

The Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice is a whole staple, and each grain is a symbol of nature's perfection, gathered from bountiful rice harvests in true Thai tradition.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The FairPrice Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrant Rice is also 100% whole kernel and a great buy.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

This promotion runs from now till February 16, and the redemption period is from February 17 to April 16 at all stores.

In addition, shoppers can redeem a free lohei plate worth $19.90 when they spend a minimum of $25 on participating HouseBrand categories – Rice, Oil, Condiments/Seasoning, Nuts, Snacks, Crackers and Baking Needs.

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

The FairPrice condiments launching this Chinese New Year with new packaging are also eligible for the promotion.

The Regular Light and Dark Soya Sauce is naturally brewed and naturally cholesterol-free. The new Superior Light and Dark Soya Sauce is also trans-fat free, making it ideal as a dipping sauce and great for marinating and cooking.

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

Fans of claypot rice can rejoice, as the above sauces and rice brands are perfect for recreating your favourite claypot rice recipe. Alternatively, visit https://www.fairprice.com.sg/recipes/rice-cooker-claypot-rice/ or scan the QR code below for the full recipe.

This promotion runs from January 1 to February 28, and is available only at selected stores.

From December 31, 2021 to February 3, 2022, there will also be weekly Prosperity Bundles available in all stores. Each bundle will include Rice, Oil and/or Condiments and Seasoning.

Get up to 33% off the items when you buy them as part of the bundle!

For more information on the festive promotions, check out https://www.fairprice.com.sg/cny/

Happy New Year, and happy shopping!