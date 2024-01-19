A feast for both the eyes and mouth at Umami 10

Telok Ayer, celebrated for its vibrant cultural heritage, is a lively dining scene. Although it is filled with restaurants and bars attracting the hip and trendy, there are eateries that appeal to families with children.

At Umami 10, East meets West in the Japanese dishes that have been given a contemporary European twist.

With its open kitchen, young diners can get a glimpse of the meal preparation without getting in anyone's way. The restaurant decor, with gold accents and dark set against a dark interior, earned the shophouse unit a Muse Design Award in 2022.

And Umami 10 serves equally beautiful food.

The standout dish for me was the Asari Clams ($23). The broth, creamy with a delightful blend of tang and saltiness mingling with the natural sweetness of the clams, was elevated by San Marzano tomatoes. Slivers of chili padi injected a layer of heat to balance the dish.

Another highlight was the Iberico Pork Jowl with pickled apple ($30). The fatty pork cheek, tender from the 12-hour sous vide process, was plated prettily with with colourful blooms and pickled apple that gave the dish a zing.

Asari Clams ($23) and Pork Jowl with pickled apple ($30).

The Truffle Pitan Tofu ($20) turned out to be a nice surprise, the century egg served as foam instead of in solid pieces. Its topping of ikura and snow crab leg meat lent a perfect balance of brinines and sweetness to the rich base.

Gracing the menu was a seasonal special – Cod Fish Shirako ($28). Shirako, or milt, is the male equivalent of caviar and is considered a delicacy. The creaminess and mild sweetness of the milt was in perfect harmony with the in-house yuzu wasabi sauce.

Truffle Pitan Tofu ($20) and Cod Fish Shirako ($28).

Meanwhile, my daughter Sarah savoured her Inaniwa Udon ($14), the noodles served in a light and creamy pork ribs broth, and the Daily Sashimi Platter ($40).

When it was time for dessert, we shared the Yuzu Sorbet with Crispy Iberico ($18), the tart confection sprinkled with bacon jamon goodness.

The Tiramisu ($18), concocted with an in-house three-liquor recipe, had a robust alcohol kick that complemented the distinct flavours of cocoa and coffee.

Yuzu Sorbet with Crispy Iberico ($18) and Before Summer ($18).

Sarah ended her meal with a refreshing Grapefruit Lemonade ($8) while I had Before Summer ($18), a grapefruit-infused, gin-and-tonic cocktail.

Beautiful setting, delicious food, great customer service. What's not to love?

Daddy and daughter approved!

Umami 10 (Tapas Bar & Restaurant)

163 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068616

Mon-Fri: 11.30am – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 10.30pm

Saturday: 5.30pm – 10.30pm

Sunday: Closed

Website: umami10.com

Instagram: umami10.sg

