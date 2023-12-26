Get adventurous at Sushiro

The fugu or pufferfish is a Japanese delicacy known for its gentle taste and soft texture. But not everyone is comfortable about consuming it as there is a harmful neurotoxin in specific parts of the fish, so it is crucial that the fish is carefully prepared.

When I heard that Sushiro was introducing the fugu for the first time, I was excited to try it

myself. I was confident in the rigorous safety measures that would have been put in place for the fish to be sold in Singapore.

The newest Sushiro branch, located at Wisma Atria, was spacious with rows of tables in a setting typical of a conveyor belt sushi chain.

The winter menu featuring the fugu is available till Jan 9.

I ordered both Fugu Tataki with Ponzu Jelly ($4.90) and Fugu Karaage ($6.50).

Fugu Tataki with Ponzu Jelly ($4.90) and Fugu Karaage ($6.50). PHOTOS: RAY TAN

I was surprised by the tataki – the texture was chewier than I expected and the jelly did not enhance the dish as much as I thought it would.

The fish felt like just a novelty to me. I still prefer the flavour and texture of tuna or swordfish.

The karaage was quite yummy, the meaty fish wrapped in a lightly-salted batter. The fugu could have been mistaken for mackerel but it was still satisfying despite the bone bits.

Meanwhile, my daughter Sarah had a great time picking up plantes from the conveyer belt.

The winter menu had three items I would recommend.

Giant Red Shrimp ($2.30), Botan Shrimp Wrap ($3.90) and Fresh Uni Wrap ($6.90). PHOTOS: RAY TAN

My top affordable choice is the Giant Red Shrimp ($2.30). True to its name, the shrimp was large, and its sweet flesh complemented the sushi rice perfectly.

The Botan Shrimp Wrap ($3.90) is similar but with smaller, sweeter shrimp on sushi rice wrapped in nori.

I was pleasantly surprised by the creaminess of the Fresh Uni Wrap ($6.90). This is an economical option if you would like to try uni.

For children, I would recommend the Steamed Scallop & Ikura ($3.90) and Kids Trio ($2.30). The array of sushi on the belt would keep them occupied.

The Wakame Udon ($6.30) was a delightful blend of seaweed atop silky noodles in a perfectly-balanced sweet-salty soup.

We conclued our meal with seasonal desserts.

Sadly, the Caramel Banana Cake ($3.50) was too dense and sweet with a lingering burnt taste to it.

I would describe the Frozen Mandarin Orange Milk Pudding ($3.50) as a popsicle with subtle milkiness and tartness. It was a refreshing cold dessert that would be satisfy young palates hankering for a ice cream.

Sushiro’s winter menu was a mix of hits and misses but the novelty of the fugu alongside high-quality yet affordable selections and the conveyor belt dining experience makes the restaurant a worthy choice for a family meal.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Sushiro (Wisma Atria)

435 Orchard Rd, #02-08/13, Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

11am to 10 pm daily

Facebook: SushiroSingapore

Instagram: sushirosingapore

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.