Head to Chinatown for a taste of Africa

Located in a charming three-storey shophouse off Keong Saik Road, African eatery Kafe Utu is a delightful surprise amid Chinatown’s vibrant food scene.

The space is decorated with artful touches that evoke the feeling of dining in a classy friend’s home. The ambiance is warm and inviting, with seating for 60 people spread comfortably over three floors, each offering a unique dining setting.

As a first-timer to African cuisine, I was a bit concerned about whether my eight-year-old daughter Sarah would enjoy the meal.

Sarah chose the Kids Grilled Chicken Meal ($18), which was served with jasmine rice. The chicken was tender, though it could have been enhanced with a sauce.

The bowl of seasonal fruit was a welcome addition, and Sarah polished off her meal, which is a good sign that it was a hit.

She also ordered a Hot Chocolate ($8) made with 70 per cent dark chocolate and topped with a toasted marshmallow. It was delicious as it was pretty.

Kids Grilled Chicken Meal and Hot Chocolate.

For sides, we shared the Lamb Samosa ($20).

Packed with minced lamb, potatoes and a well-balanced spice mix, they were hands down the best I’ve ever tasted. The coriander raita lent a refreshing contrast to the savouriness of the samosa.

The Buttermilk Fried Chicken ($20), lightly spiced and accompanied by house chili and smoked harissa sauce, was a standout. The house chili was sharp, while the smoky harissa sauce had a flavour reminiscent of sambal belacan. Both sauces paired well with the chicken.

I found the Smoked Goat Sausage ($9) to be satisfying, with its herb-infused, aromatic mutton mince reminiscent of Northern Thai sausages (sai oua). The home-made sausage might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I found it to be incredibly flavourful.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lamb Samosa and Smoked Goat Sausage.

For our main courses, I tried the Yassa Fish ($39) and Fiery Peppered Pork Stew ($35).

The Senegalese red snapper stew with tamarind, coconut cream, house rempah and habanero was served with kachumbari and jasmine coconut rice. The fish was meaty and tender, with a delightful sour kick from the tamarind.

The dish had a progressive spiciness that built up gradually as I ate, intensifying with each bite. It paired beautifully with rice and the accompanying salsa mix, which cleansed the palate between bites.

Yassa Fish ($39).

Described as the restaurant's spiciest offering, the stew featured pork belly, charred peppers, smoked fish and habanero. Although I found the heat mild, the dish was still rich and satisfying, with a flavour profile akin to the peranakan staple, buah keluak. The fatty pork chunks were tender and flavourful, and the dish had a good balance of savoury and spicy.

Fiery Peppered Pork Stew ($35).

To complete my meal, I had the Malindi Halwa ($14).

The unique dessert contained fresh dragonfruit, hazelnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts and pistachios. It reminded me of Turkish dessert but with a twist from Malindi spices. I liked the contrast between the thin, crispy wafer-like base and the sweet, tender pieces of dragonfruit halwa.

The Mombasa Morning Milkshake ($16) had a blend of fresh mango, tamarind, coconut milk and honey. It was well-balanced with tropical sweetness and a tangy note from tamarind. This is the glass to have at hand for diners who rarely put their spice threshold to the test.

Sarah with the Mombasa Morning Milkshake and Malindi Halwa.

I'd like to make a special shout-out to the restaurant for serving exceptional coffee.

I opted for Finca Cuxinales ($10), a filtered coffee from Guatemala, which was rich with chocolate, cherry and plum notes. The coffee beans were roasted in-house.

Kafe Utu

12 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089265

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am (9am on weekend) to 4.30pm, 6pm to 9.30pm

Website: kafeutu.com

Instagram: @kafeutu

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.