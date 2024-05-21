A hidden haven of good bites, fun vibes at Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis

Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis runs from now till end of December 2024.

Unbeknownst to many, tucked away in bustling Bugis is a haven of tranquility, delicious bites and good vibes.

From now till end-December, diners can enjoy juicy burgers, signature barbeque meats, cheeky cocktails, decadent desserts and more at the Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-Up.

The pop-up's bold and experimental menu will appeal to food lovers seeking a gastronomic adventure.

Its idyllic yet accessible location is also a bonus for those who prefer a more laidback setting while bonding with loved ones over culinary delights.

Not to be missed are The Goodburger's delectable plant-based burgers, which were snapped up quickly during TNP's visit to the pop-up.

Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis is helmed by the same team behind The Goodburger. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

The Classic ($16), with its secret house-made sauce, is an indulgence that is bound to take you by surprise – you would find it hard to believe there is no meat in the patty.

Italian cuisine aficionados will be thrilled by Quattro’s vibrant array of pizzas.

Crowd-pleasers such as the Margherita ($22) and Pepperoni ($28) pizzas (we adored the topping-to-crust ratio) are the ultimate comfort, while the snazzier Garlic Prawn ($30) and Spicy Sausage ($30) promise to add some kick to your meal.

Quattro's tantalising array of pizzas and pastas. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

While the pasta choices are equally extensive, we’ve got to admit that we felt underwhelmed by the Cacio e Pepe ($22).

The dish coats mafaldine in parmesan and pecorino with black pepper, but turned out tasting as plain as it looked. Despite its al dente texture, it was unforgettable on the whole, especially next to more dominant counterparts.

The Cacio e Pepe could do with some livening up e.g. with shrimp or mushroom for that extra burst of flavour. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

For a punch of flavour, dive into a yummy selection of barbeque signatures vis a vis Meatsmith, famed for its cut and dry-aged meats sourced from USA and Australia.

A notable highlight is the Meatsmith Beef Brisket ($28), which strikes a perfect balance between being smoked, grilled and charred. It also goes particularly well with a side of crunchy coleslaw.

Meat lovers can rejoice at Meatsmith's mouth-watering offerings. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Looking to satisfy that sweet tooth? Relish a daily selection of brownies by Backyard Bakers.

The Blackout Brownie ($12) boasts a crispy exterior and a fudgy, soft centre. It is served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topping off a gratifying meal and experience in the coolest way.

A worthy rival is the Boozy Toast ($14), an enticing combination of sourdough French toast with alcohol-spiked berry compote and whipped cream.

The Boozy Toast hits the spot without being too heavy on the palate. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Visitors can also sip on unique cocktails like Garden of Eden, Gincello and Kampong B Mojito (all $22) for a splashing good time.

Overall, the food park is a charming escapade that brings together an appealing variety of cuisines – and great company – all under one roof.

Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, Ground Floor Patio, Singapore 338987

Nearest MRT: Kallang, Lavender or Nicoll Highway

Opening hours: Wed & Thu: Noon to 9pm, Fri: Noon to 10pm, Sat: 8am to 10pm, Sun & PH: 8am to 9pm