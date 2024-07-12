Hungry? Here are 5 food trips to satisfy your cravings

These Cantonese Roasts are truly peak.

This lobster has me feeling some type of way.

Seafood lovers are going to want a serving of Shao Teochew Marinated Raw Roe Crab.

Sometimes, all you need is a good meal to brighten your day.

From fancy new openings to hawker delights and sweet treats, here’s your guide to a week filled with flavour.

1. Shao @ Rangoon

This new kid on the block is already making waves with its stylish interior and modern take on Teochew cuisine.

Seafood lovers must try its signature Squid Ink Cuttlefish Sausage ($28), a delicious blend of fresh Hokkaido cuttlefish, squid ink and a crispy sausage casing.

For a truly luxurious experience, go for the Shao Teochew Marinated Raw Roe Crab ($78) featuring premium crab with rich roe, delicately marinated to enhance its natural sweetness.

Address: 223 Rangoon Road

URL: shao.sg

Instagram: @shaobbq

2. Exclusive member deals at Paradise Group Restaurants

This lobster has me feeling some type of way. PHOTO: PARADISE GROUP

Calling all Paradise Group fans! If you're not a member of the Paradise Gourmet Rewards (PGR) programme, now's the time to sign up.

From July 15, enjoy exclusive member deals like a Whole Teochew-style Roasted Suckling Pig for a steal at $199 (U.P. $368) at Paradise Teochew or the Australian Lobster at half-price at Seafood Paradise.

Other participating restaurants include Beauty in the Pot, Paradise Classic and LeNu.

URL: paradisegp.com

3. Tim Ho Wan PEAK

These Cantonese Roasts are truly peak. PHOTO: TIM HO WAN PEAK

The Michelin-starred dim sum haven, Tim Ho Wan, is back at Marina Bay Sands with a sophisticated makeover.

Tim Ho Wan PEAK elevates the dim sum experience with a more refined ambiance and a menu boasting exciting new additions alongside your favourites.

Dig into Cantonese Roasts like the BBQ Spanish Pork ($22.80) with its crispy crackling and tender meat, or try the modern interpretation of classics with their Signature Baked Creamy Stuffed Crab Shell ($32.00) and Cherry Valley Duck Fried Risoni Pasta ($24.00).

Adrress: 2 Bayfront Ave #B2-02/03/04, Marina Bay Sands

URL: timhowan.com

Instagram: @timhowan_sg

4. Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre

$1 Kopi? Sign me up. IMAGE: KOPITIAM

This brand-new hawker centre in Sengkang is a haven for affordable and tasty eats.

Start your day right with a $1 Kopi or Teh, or grab a wallet-friendly breakfast set for just $2.20. For lunch or dinner, dive into the Michelin-recommended Pin Wei Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun or savour old-school flavours with Eng Kee Chicken Wings and Original Simon Road Hokkien Mee.

Don't forget to check out the Rice Garden Community Project for nutritious and affordable meals starting from $1.50.

Address: 339 Anchorvale Rd, Level 2

5. Matcha Madness at Krispy Kreme

Who can resist a delectable matcha doughnut? IMAGE: KRISPY KREME

Matcha lovers, this one's for you! Krispy Kreme has teamed up with renowned matcha maestro Masato Yamamoto to create a limited-edition series of matcha and hojicha doughnuts.

Indulge in six unique flavours, including the classic Matcha Wonder, the tempting Hojicha Biscoff and the Instagrammable Matcha Snow, all made with award-winning matcha and hojicha imported straight from Japan.

And if you’re craving a cool drink, head down to their Suntec City outlet for their exclusive range of fruity matcha lattes.

URL: krispykreme.com.sg

Instagram: @krispykremesingapore