Michelin Bib Gourmand satay bee hoon stall to close for good

After 30 years in business and a Michelin Bib Gourmand award, the stall Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon at 85 Bedok North Street 4 is calling it a day.

Ms Adeline Ng, who posted on behalf of her father Ng Kim Song, wrote on the shop's Facebook page that April 30 will be the shop's last day of operation.

"We have made the difficult decision to close our doors suddenly as the current stall has been sold."

Michelin Guide's Behind The Bib described Shi Wei Da's satay bee hoon as "sloppy, nutty, utterly delicious".

Satay bee hoon is "said to be created by Teochew immigrants who married typically Chinese ingredients like pork liver, cuttlefish and rice vermicelli with the peanut gravy that accompanies the Malay satay".

Mr Ng had learnt how to make the dish when he was an apprentice to an old hawker.

“It was tough work back then without modern conveniences. I learnt to do everything by hand," he said in 2018, the year the stall was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Ms Ng said nothing has been planned for the stall's future.

"We haven’t decided but I think my dad will take this chance to have a good rest first," she told AsiaOne.

"If there is any good news, we will update on our Facebook page. And potential buyers interested in the recipe can contact us for discussions."