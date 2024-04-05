Couples left in the lurch as wedding company shuts

At least 50 couples were left in the lurch when one-stop wedding company Love Nest announced on April 2 that it was suspending its operations until further notice.

Love Nest partners other brands to provide a range of services including wedding planning, jewelry, house interior design, smart home products and flowers.

When Shin Min Daily News visited its office in Beach Road on April 3, the door was locked and the telephone inside the office kept ringing.

To help the stranded brides- and grooms-to-be, wedding planning company Knotz reached out to the affected couples and offered its services.

"This is not the first time that a wedding company has suddenly closed down. There are businesses extending discounts to the affected couples," said Knotz co-founder Evan Ong, adding that about 50 couples have filed a report with the police or Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

In a screengrab shared with the Chinese Daily, affiliated company Love Nest disseminated a message to say it was suspending its operations due to financial problems.

An employee who did not want to be named said the company owed about 20 employees their salary. They were also not given the bonuses and other perks that were promised to them.

"Some photographers are owed more than $10,000 in salary, they were not paid for two to three months," added the employee.