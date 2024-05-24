Paint your own chocolate at Pure Imagination – Bean To Bar

Here is something delightful you and your children can indulge in during the school holidays: paint your own chocolate bars.

Pure Imagination – Bean To Bar is a family-friendly cafe at Great World City, where you can learn more about chocolate.

The brainchild of award-winning celebrity chef-artist Janice Wong, Pure Imagination runs Bean To Bar Chocolate Appreciation Workshops at $80 per person or $150 for two.

My daughter Sarah and I enjoyed the interactive learning of the steps in crafting cocoa beans into a chocolate bar during the hour-long session.

Sarah poured in cocoa nibs, cocoa butter and organic raw cane sugar into the mixer and created a 70 per cent dark chocolate. We got to sample the mix at the various phases of the cocoa's transformation into chocolate.

Sarah sampling the chocolate she helped create.

All that sampling got us hungry, so we decided to have lunch at the cafe.

While I looked at the food options, Sarah painted her own chocolate bar with edible paints ($15) in a 15-minute freestyle activity. Her masterpiece then went into a blast freezer before being packaged neatly for us to take home.

It was the perfect activity to keep Sarah engaged that did not require advance booking.

Unguided painting session for Sarah.

We started our meal with a Grilled Truffle Mushroom Soup ($14) which was lightly salted and had delicate flecks of mushroom, creating a lightly creamy and velvety texture with a distinctive truffle aroma.

I had the Wagyu Burger ($26) served with shoestring fries. The buns were fluffy on the inside but nicely grilled on the outside. It was one of the juiciest and sauciest wagyu burgers I have had. The thick beef patty was cooked medium and accentuated by the richness of melted cheese that coated it.

Sarah had the Caesar Chicken Sandwich ($18) with a side of shoestring fries – a meal that was simple yet satisfying.

Wagyu Burger ($26) and Caesar Chicken Sandwich ($18).

For dessert, we tried the Strawberry Ume and Strawberry Lime mousse cakes ($12 each).

The Ume had delicate layers of sweet-and-tart berry flavours and was good, but the Lime gets my vote for amazing strawberry dessert that was fruity and citrusy.

I washed the cakes down with a refreshing Iced Americano ($5.30).

Strawberry Ume and Strawberry Lime mousse cakes ($12 each).

So, if you are at Great World City and looking for a nice spot for a family meal or just a fun quick activity for your kids, check out Pure Imagination.

Daddy & Daughter Approved!

Janice Wong Pure Imagination

1 Kim Seng Promenade, Great World City, #B1, K119, Singapore 237994

10am to 9pm daily

URL: pureimagination.sg

Instagram: jwpureimagination

