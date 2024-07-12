Sando with a side of hygge at Hello Arigato

In the mood for Japanese style sandwiches, we were happy to see Hello Arigato open its fourth branch in Bukit Timah recently.

An inviting space that has a blend of Japanese minimalism with a touch of Scandinavian hygge, it seats up to 30 people in its outdoor deck and another 36 in air-conditioned comfort over two floors.

My daughter Sarah and I went straight for our personal favourites.

I ordered the Gyu Sando ($28) with Beef Tenderloin Katsu (Medium Rare) and Caramelised Sweet Onion Jam on Japanese Milk Bread.

Don’t be fooled by the "redness" of the tenderloin, it is a hallmark of juicy beef prepared right! Before frying the katsus, the meats are put through a sous vide process, which allows them to retain optimum flavour and juiciness.

Sarah with the Gyu Sando ($28) and Spam & Egg Sando ($16).

Sarah went for the classic Spam & Egg Sando ($16).

A generous slab of Spam katsu and dashi omelette were paired with American cheddar and spiced tomato jam – all between Japanese Milk Bread. Luncheon meat and eggs bring back memories of my childhood, and the sando just felt like pure comfort to me.

We shared a Pork Ragu ($22), an outlet-exclusive dish.

Tender shreds of slow-cooked Kurobuta pork was coated with home-made tomato sauce that brought out natural sweetness of the meat.

Casarecce pasta complemented the meat with its perfect texture, showcasing the flavours of confit garlic, miso butter, chives and aged Parmesan cheese. I highly recommend this dish.

Pork Ragu ($22).

For sides, we ordered Hello Kombu Tots ($12), a vegetarian-friendly option that would be a hit with young diners.

The tater tots were crisp without being greasy, and the sprinkling of Shio kombu and nori mayo sauce really elevated the humble potato.

We were recommended the Crispy Brussel Sprouts ($14), which was unexpectedly delicious!

The bitter notes were tempered by the medley of flavours from garlic soy glaze, sour cream, scallions and that little bit of extra texture from fried shallots. I had never enjoyed Brussel sprouts as much before.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts ($14).

To round off the meal, we had Hello Arigato Shibuya Toast ($14).

Hokkaido milk gelato sat atop a thick-and-crisp-yet-tender, golden shokupan toast. Drizzled with a touch of honey and a layer of feuilletine, the dessert had an addictive chewy texture to it.

Hello Arigato Shibuya Toast ($14).

This was enjoyable albeit a little heavy as post-meal dessert.

The Caffe Latte ($5.50) and Matcha Latte ($6) were so good, I can see myself stopping by for a coffee in the near future.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Hello Arigato

551 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269692

Open daily, 11.30am to 10pm

Website: helloarigato.com

Instagram: @helloarigato.official

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.