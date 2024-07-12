Namu Bulgogi serves up classy meats in casual dining

The newly-opened Namu Bulgogi at the basement of Tampines Central 1 was hard to miss with the aroma of oakwood smoke wafting out of the casual eatery.

The simple layout would appeal to young diners and shoppers looking for a fuss-free meal to complete their retail therapy.

But the meats at Namu Bulgogi are anything but simple – they are smoke-grilled over oakwood, adding layers to the flavours of quintessentially Korean dishes.

The Oakwood Smoke-Grilled Oxtail ($23.90), which was fork-tender with a good balance of meaty and gelatinous parts, carried a deep, rich flavour made possible only through slow cooking. Although the stew was a tad too sweet for my liking, the smoky savouriness more than made up for it.

Oakwood Smoke-Grilled Oxtail ($23.90).

Skip the Seafood Fried Rice ($14.90) and simply opt for the humble white rice, which would complement the different gravies.

Although there was a generous amount of seafood on the plate, the pearl rice was just not the right grain for frying with egg and the dish was bland save for the prawns that tasted smoke-grilled.

Equally flat was the Tteokbokki With Homemade Kimari ($12.90, add cheese for $2). I did not understand the attraction of the chewy rice cakes but at least the kimari (deep-fried seaweed roll filled with glass noodle) was delicious – well-seasoned with a good combination of different textures.

Tteokbokki With Homemade Kimari ($12.90, add cheese for $2).

In between the dishes with sauces and gravies, the Haemul Pancake ($12.90) was a nice change in texture and flavour. The dip sauce was light and sweetish, a pleasant pairing with the chives in the pancake.

The crispiness of the pancake made the gooey goodness of the 2-In-1 Smoke-Grilled Chicken With Corn Cheese ($15.90) even more delicious, the contrast in texture further enhancing the sweet-spicy-savoury taste of the Gojuchang sauce mixed with cheese.

Just when I thought I tasted the best dish of the evening, the Oakwood Smoke-Grilled Spicy Baby Octopus With Squid ($19.90) stole the show with the smoky, succulent pieces – soft chewiness without being rubbery – coated in spicy sauce with a tinge of sweetness.

Oakwood Smoke-Grilled Spicy Baby Octopus With Squid ($19.90).

It was the perfect end to the meal, eclipsing the forgettable Sundubu Jjigae ($18.90 for seafood).

namu bulgogi

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, #B1-K18, Singapore 529536

Operating hours: 11.30am to 10pm

Website: namubulgogi.com