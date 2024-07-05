A taste of 'old Bangkok' at Thachang

If you are looking for a satisfying and authentic Thai boat noodle experience, you will be happy to know that Thachang has elevated its offerings since they moved out of Golden Mile Complex.

Reminiscent of the "old Bangkok" and tastefully decorated with Thai antiques and trinkets, the vibe will temporarily transport you out of Singapore.

Located amid the busy food lanes of Telok Ayer Street, the eatery is well worth the effort in hunting down a parking spot.

I took my daughter Sarah to Thachang because I wanted the Premium Wagyu Beef Boat Noodles ($20.90).

Steeped in slightly peppery, thick and rich broth, the noodles were topped with tender beef slices and crunchy kangkong. The meatballs provided a bite that complemented the thin noodles.

Premium Wagyu Beef Boat Noodles ($20.90).

Authentic and satisfying, I dare say Thachang's boat noodle beats some of those served at popular Bangkok joints.

Thachang's broth was so balanced and flavourful, there was no need to add chili powder, vinegar or sugar.

Pork and chicken variants are also available from $15.90.

Giant Mixed Yum ($39.90).

The Giant Mixed Yum ($39.90) is for sharing.

With cockles, prawn, Thai pork cake, blue crab, salted egg yolk, squid and salmon drenched in a delectable seafood sauce, this dish was served on a tray.

Its flavours were on point with the sweetness balanced with spice and zest (remember to squeeze the lime slices).

Althought I highly recommend that this dish enjoyed as it is – raw – you can also request for the ingredients to be cooked.

Sarah picked Mooping (3 pieces for $8.90).

The Mooping ($8.90 for 3 pcs) appeared to be handmade, without the uniformity of factory-produced skewered meat.

The marinate was light, allowing the natural pork sweetness to shine through with every bite. The meat was tender with just the right fat-to-meat-ratio to keep it juicy.

A side of sticky rice completed one of Sarah’s favourite Thai dishes.

Creamy Omelette Basil Pork Collar Rice ($15.90).

I am a huge fan of all things basil stir-fried, and I opted for a less common option of Creamy Omelette Basil Pork Collar Rice ($15.90).

Crunchy shallots added texture to the generous portion of pork collar.

Instead of the usual runny sunny side up, you get a creamy egg omelette covering the rice.

Although I usually do not enjoy long beans in my basil dishes, the bite-sized pieces actually went really well with the basil and chilli.

Thachang also offers regular pork and chicken variants from $12.90.

Mango Sticky Rice ($12.90).

No Thai meal feels complete without Mango Sticky Rice ($12.90).

Served on a pretty tray with a generous amount of mango, the sticky rice cooked with butterfly pea flower came with a side of creamy coconut milk.

We will certainly return to Thachang whenever we miss Thailand.

Daddy & Daughter Approved!

Thachang Thai Restaurant and Bar

171 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068621

11.30am to 10pm daily

URL: thachangsg.com

Instagram: @thachangsg

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.