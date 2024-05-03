Pick what you like for your bowl at Ramen Hitoyoshi

We ate at the Ramen Hitoyoshi outlet at Tiong Bahru Plaza.

As a parent, I am always on the lookout for dining spots where I can take my daughter Sarah for a meal.

Last weekend, we stumbled upon Ramen Hitoyoshi at Tiong Bahru Plaza.

What caught my attention was its extensive customisation options, allowing us to tailor our ramen experience, from noodle thickness to soup intensity, and right down to the level of oiliness.

Although I was initially unsure about all the choices, we decided to give it a shot — and it was well worth it!

As soon as we sat down, self-serve appetisers were brought out: chilled sweet corn and lightly spiced bean sprouts.

While Sarah savoured the sweet corn, I could not resist the refreshing crunch and burst of flavour from the bean sprouts, with just the right hint of heat.

For my main, I chose the Buta Shogayaki Tonkotsu Ramen ($19.90), opting for regular soup thickness, thin noodles cooked firm, normal oiliness and all the toppings.

Buta Shogayaki Tonkotsu Ramen ($19.90) PHOTO: RAY TAN

The pork-based broth was perfectly creamy and had just the right amount of saltiness. The generous portions of pork slices, along with the black fungus and spring onion, added delightful texture and flavour.

I appreciated it that the ramen noodle portion was balanced, allowing ample space in the bowl for more of the broth.

For sides, we indulged in Unagi Kabayaki ($12.90), Takoyaki ($6.90 for 8 pieces), Pork Gyoza ($6.50 for 5 pieces) and Ebi Mayo ($8.90 for 3 pieces).

While the gyoza impressed with its soft and tender texture, the other three sides were superstars.

The takoyaki balls maintained a crispy exterior with a chewy and flavourful filling and just the right amount of sauce.

Trying unagi cold for the first time was a pleasant surprise. The sauce was neither too sweet nor cloying.

The Ebi Mayo proved to be the real diva, with crisp prawn tails and a firm yet soft batter. The prawns had the ideal meaty bite, and the touch of mayo and spice allowed their natural sweetness to shine through.

Sarah enjoying the side dishes. PHOTO: RAY TAN

We tried the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Sukiyaki Don ($23.80), but it did not quite match up to the excellence of the ramen and sides.

While A5 Wagyu is undeniably luxurious, I found myself wishing for a higher meat-to-rice ratio. The mushrooms and egg added nice texture and flavour, though the rawness of the carrot was a bit off-putting. However, I must commend the perfectly balanced marinade and sauce.

A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Sukiyaki Don ($23.80). PHOTO: RAY TAN

The service was excellent, and the prices were reasonable considering the high quality of the ingredients.

We will definitely return – and I might give the rice bowls another go.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Ramen Hitoyoshi

302 Tiong Bahru Road, #02-138 Tiong Bahru Plaza, Singapore 168732

11.3oam to 10pm on weekdays, 11am to 10pm on weekends

Instagram: ramenhitoyoshi

URL: hitoyoshigroup.com

