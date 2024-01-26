Smiths, the codfather of fish and chips

When my daughter Sarah craved fish and chips, fond memories of great meals drew us to Smiths.

What a surprise to see reduced prices at Smiths amid inflations everywhere else.

We kicked the meal off with Cod & Chips ($29.50), which was a generous portion of fish over a bed of chips. You have the option of switching the cod to haddock.

It is important to note that Smiths' fish and chips come without seasoning. Diners can add salt and vinegar to their meal.

All of Smiths' fish are imported from the UK.

The cod flesh was firm and flaky, encased in the original crunchy batter recipe from the founders' grandfather in the 1950s.

The chips had a robust and chewy texture, offering a taste closer to freshly sliced potato rather than the familiar flavour and bite of frozen fries.

Cod & Chips ($29.50)

Sarah picked the Fabulous Fish Bites ($16.50) from the children's menu. Her meal was served with apple juice and ice cream on the side. The gravy, which we ordered on the recommendation of a wait staffer, was a tasty accompaniment to the platter.

Fabulous Fish Bites ($16.50)

Interestingly, my favourite turned out to be the Lamb Doner Meat in Pitabread ($22.20). A generous heap of carved spiced lamb with a medley of salad, chili and mayo, all snugly tucked into a pita bread pocket.

The inclusion of pickled whole chilies provided an extra zing that I particularly enjoyed. I was not expecting to enjoy kebabs at a fish and chips eatery, but I would return for this.

Lamb Doner Meat in Pitabread ($22.20)

Sarah and I shared a plate of Onion Rings ($10.50), fried to perfection – crispy but not greasy, delightfully fluffy and chewy . The onion had a sweet flavour, though I would prefer a higher ratio of onion to batter.

The Cod & Haddock Fishcakes ($10.50) were scrumptious. Imagine potato croquettes loaded with quality fish, delicately seasoned and spiced. We relished both sides with tartar sauce and chili dip.

Onion Rings ($10.50) and Cod & Haddock Fishcakes ($10.50)

I had my first taste of the Yorkshire pudding and I must say I liked it.

The Giant Yorkshire Pudding With Caramelized Onions & Gravy ($9) was a golden-brown, bowl-shaped pastry loaded with caramelised onions and drenched in thick, rich gravy. Definitely a great savoury side to share.

Giant Yorkshire Pudding With Caramelized Onions & Gravy ($9)

Smiths offered us the authentic taste of UK-style fish and chips. With generous portions and a comfortable dining space, it's worth a visit especially if you find yourself in the Bukit Timah area.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Smiths Authentic British Fish and Chips

271 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-02, Balmoral Plaza, Singapore 259708

Every day, noon to 9pm

Website: smithsfishandchips.com

Instagram: smithsfishandchips

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining