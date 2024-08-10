Smoky barbecue goodness at Black Bear

Premium Surf ‘n’ Turf comes with soup of the day and choice of two sides.

It’s been a while since we last indulged in some smoked BBQ, so when the opportunity arose to visit Black Bear BBQ & Smokehouse, we were more than excited.

Located in the charming Greenwood Avenue estate, this spot offers a delightful escape with its inviting ambiance and smoky delights.

The restaurant has a lovely patio and al fresco area, as well as a toddler play zone, complete with a mini playhouse, slide and rocking horses. There is also a pool table for the adults.

We kicked off our meal with the Smoked “Hot” Burrata, a Black Bear signature dish. The burrata is hand-stretched and smoked low and slow, served with warm tortilla, smoked tomatoes, fresh hand-chopped salsa and house-made smoked pork sausages.

Smoked “Hot” Burrata ($48 half, $88 full).

I found the texture intriguingly ‘meaty’ due to the smoking process. The smoky aroma added a new dimension to the creamy cheese, which was nicely complemented by oregano.

The guacamole was smooth with bits of fresh onion, while the salsa was refreshingly crisp. And the pita paired perfectly with the condiments and pork sausages.

The Premium Surf ‘n’ Turf platter is good for sharing among three or four diners. This impressive platter included smoked wagyu ribeye, T-bone lamb, beef ribs, whole lobster and crawfish puttanesca. It also came with a soup of the day and a choice of two sides.

The kids’ Mac ‘n’ Cheese was a standout, with its melted cheese and herbs that elevated it far above the typical café version. Special mention goes to the creamy tomato soup, though the baguette slices could have been softer.

Creamy tomato soup.

Among the meats, the beef ribs were particularly memorable, finger-licking tender with a satisfying smokiness. The wagyu steak was cooked to a delightful medium rare and seasoned just right. The crayfish was fresh, but the smoked whole lobster was the highlight, cooked to perfection and peeling away from its shell effortlessly.

My daughter Sarah really enjoyed the smoked lobster.

The Canadian oysters, fresh and smoked to perfection, was succulent and juicy. The sherry vinaigrette, along with a thin slice of radish, added a delightful touch that perfectly complemented the oyster's briny sweetness.

Heavenly Canadian Oysters (U.P. $3.90 each, or $2.80 each with platter orders).

To roound off our meal, we indulged in MaMa Bear’s Traditional Apple Pie. The dessert featured generous scoops of vanilla ice cream with Oreo crumbs atop crumbly puff pastry and caramelised apples underneath, with a side of tart strawberries. Even though I’m not usually a fan of sweets, I found the pie quite enjoyable.

MaMa Bear’s Traditional Apple Pie ($28).

Overall, Black Bear BBQ & Smokehouse is a fantastic choice for families looking to enjoy a hearty meal together. The family-friendly amenities and delicious smoked fare make it a standout spot.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Black Bear BBQ & Smokehouse

2 Greenwood Ave, Singapore 289190

Open 11am to 11pm daily

Reservations: inline.app/booking/blackbear/rsv

Instagram: @blackbearbbqsg

