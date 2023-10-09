Uncovering tidbits of Show Lo at Bugis restaurant opening

Show Lo at the grand opening of Niu Dian's third outlet, which serves up newly-curated dishes such as Yakiniku Pork Pearl Rice Bowl.

Jing Wu Men (精武门).

That’s the title of Show Lo’s 2006 hit song, meaning ‘Dance Gate’.

It’s also how the Mandopop star describes restaurant chain Niu Dian, for which he is a brand ambassador.

Lo, 44, explained in a stroke of genius: “All the essence (精 jing) is in the noodles and makes your body (武 wu) dance. Come to Niu Dian, our doors (门 men) are open for you. Jing Wu Men. Ho ho!”

The Taiwanese artiste was speaking to local media at the grand opening of Niu Dian's third Singapore outlet at Bugis Junction last Friday (Oct 6).

A three-time consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, Niu Dian is famed for its authentic and mouth-watering Taiwanese Beef Noodles. Think perfectly chewy handmade noodles in a flavourful broth that has been simmered for 24 hours, topped with tender beef parts.

Newly-curated dishes on Niu Dian’s menu include Braised Pork Belly Pearl Rice Bowl, Braised Pork Belly Noodles and Yakiniku Pork Pearl Rice Bowl. The signature sides like Braised Beancurd and Cold Century Egg Tofu with Bonito Flakes might look unassuming, but are definitely not to be missed.

Braised Pork Belly Pearl Rice Bowl. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Braised Pork Belly Noodles. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Yakiniku Pork Pearl Rice Bowl. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Don’t forget to savour some chrysanthemum milk tea or lychee mint black tea for that perfect touch to your meal and to stave off the sweltering heat.

Fans turned up in droves at Bugis Junction on Friday afternoon for a glimpse of Lo, who was also in town for his Evolution World Tour 2023. Buzz was high as they swarmed the Niu Dian storefront, armed with their mobile phones and decked out in black like the singer-actor-host himself.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a lion dance performance added cheer to the joyous occasion, with Lo delighting young fans by posing for photos with them.

A large crowd showed up in support of Lo. TNP PHOTOS: CHERLYNN NG

Lo acknowledged that opening three Niu Dian outlets within the span of one year is "indeed a bit fast, faster than the speed of a child growing up".

However, he noted that the franchise has many fans and every outlet is unique, adding: “For instance, here at Bugis there is a bigger crowd and a lot of students, allowing those who wish to try Niu Dian to experience it for themselves in closer proximity.”

Asked what his favourite local dishes are, Lo told TNP without hesitation: “Scissors-cut rice.

“The media who interviewed me previously when I came to Singapore would all know that I would definitely say black pepper crab. Then when I tried scissors-cut rice... wah lau. So delicious. The moment I had my first mouthful, I thought, ‘Woah, how is it so tasty?’ and had two bowls.

"Now my friends ask me whether black pepper crab or scissors-cut rice is in first place. They are different things, it’s hard to compare and impossible to choose…

"Scissors-cut rice lor," Lo cheekily quipped.

The two things on his no-no list though? Durian and animal innards.

Lo, whose favourite Niu Dian dish is noodles with purely beef meat, sparked uproarious laughter when he said: “I do not dare to eat animal innards. No no no, I will be scared. I don’t even dare to eat beef tongue. I feel like it’s French-kissing a cow.”

On his prickly feelings towards the King of Fruits, Lo admitted: “Durian has both sweet and bitter variations. My buddies let me try it before. Wah, I couldn’t stomach it. I had one mouthful and it was still okay, but the aftertaste... Wah, I cannot take it. Wah... Durian is a bit too difficult.”

His true fears have nothing to do with food, however. Neither is he daunted by failure or difficulties in life.

Lo said: “I am most afraid and worried about my mother’s health. She's having a happy time here now. Yesterday, she went to Orchard Road, had coffee, went shopping and experienced the beauty of Singapore.”

Anyone familiar with Lo would know about the close relationship he shares with his mother. She makes frequent appearances on his Instagram page, where he often posts tributes and messages of love dedicated to her.

It goes without saying that Lo's mother attended his concert – his first one here in six years – at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday evening.

Describing his Singapore fans as "very passionate", Lo told TNP: "I'll never forget their cheers and screams at my shows here.”

As for future plans involving Niu Dian, the brand hopes to expand internationally, starting with South-East Asian countries such as Malaysia and Thailand.

Lo said: “I’m sure many viewers are going to say that I’m praising Niu Dian because I am its ambassador, but if you do not believe me, you can come and try it. That’s the most important thing. What I say doesn't matter, what's important is that you come and experience it for yourselves."