'Value for money' gets 11 local eateries Bib Gourmand nod

Michelin Bib Gourmand, which recognises establishments that provide value-for-money "gourmet experiences", has added 11 local eateries to its list.

Only Jalan Sultan Prawn Mee and Ru Ji Kitchen were moved from Selected to Bib Gourmand list. The other nine establishments are completely new entrants.

“When discussing Singapore's cuisine, one cannot overlook the integral role of hawker centres," said Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec.

"The eighth edition of Singapore’s Bib Gourmand selection reflects the dynamic and diverse smorgasbord of eateries in the casual and

hawker category, and our inspectors have discovered rich cultural traditions that include Thai, Italian, Indian and Penang cuisines, in addition to the long-serving heritage hawkers that continue to serve up their much-loved recipes, all at incredible value."

The 11 local eateries that have been awarded the Bib Gourmand are: