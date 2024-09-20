Whimsical feast for the senses at Le Petit Chef

I’ve always been curious about the global phenomenon that is Le Petit Chef, a dining experience that merges gourmet French cuisine with projection technology. It’s like dinner theatre, but on your plate!

Walking past the blackout curtains, we were immersed in a dimly lit dining space. Tables were elegantly set with white cloths, and plates were perfectly positioned for the best viewing of the animated projection show.

Kids (ages five to 12) can enjoy a five-course Junior Menu for $98 and adults can choose from five-course Vegan ($188), Le Petit Chef ($188) or Le Supreme Chef ($238) menus.

For the Le Supreme Chef menu, I started with Burrata Salad.

It was as refreshing as it was beautiful, with its dry ice smoke presentation. The creamy burrata was paired with sweet heirloom tomatoes, candied lemon for a hint of zest, and a delicate mint vinaigrette. White balsamic truffle pearls added a touch of luxury, while sunflower seeds gave it a crunch.

Burrata Salad.

Next came the Laksa Bouillabaisse, a fusion of local flavours and French technique. The broth was light fragrant combination of lobster stock with laksa leaf, and was brimming with premium seafood: crabmeat, halibut, tiger prawns, grilled squid, and black mussels. I especially enjoyed the fish and found the broth addictive.

The third course was a unique take on Nyonya cuisine: Assam Nyonya Roasted Sakura Poulet. The chicken breast was tender, lightly charred, and served alongside roasted potatoes and grilled white asparagus.

The Assam Nyonya beurre blanc sauce made this dish stand out with its umami and slightly tangy flavours. Spanish caviar also give it a welcome dose of saltiness.

Assam Nyonya Roasted Sakura Poulet.

Next came the Filet Mignon with Morel Sauce, pan-seared to a perfect medium-rare and accompanied by a velvety Desiree potato mash and rich, earthy morel sauce.

The dish was elevated by a slice of seared foie gras, tender and creamy, though it could have benefited from a touch more seasoning. The charred broccolini provided a nice contrast in texture, balancing the richness of the plate.

The meal concluded on a tropical note with a Coconut & Kaffir Lime Crème Brûlée. The crisp, caramelized top cracked open to reveal a smooth custard infused with fragrant kaffir lime and coconut.

On the side, a candied kumquat added a balance of tartness and sweetness. Even though I’m not usually big on desserts, I found this one enjoyable—especially the fun twist of lighting sparklers to unveil the final dish!

Coconut & Kaffir Lime Crème Brûlée.

My daughter Sarah kicked off her meal with a refreshing Tropical Fruit Salad, a medley of fresh fruits paired with a rich mango mascarpone cream. While Sarah sampled a few pieces of fruit, she couldn’t quite appreciate the more complex flavours of the salad pairing.

She was also served a hearty Wild Mushroom Soup, creamy and rich with earthy mushroom flavours. The brioche croutons added a nice bite. Sarah gave this soup a 10/10 rating.

Her Chicken Tenders With Linguine was breaded, tender chicken with a side of linguine tossed in creamy truffle sauce and mushrooms. She's not a fan of this dish, so I got to eat the chicken tenders.

The fourth course was a Hamburg Steak, juicy and tender, served with crispy potato wedges and steamed broccolini. Sarah loved the beef patties, but it was the potato wedges that stole the show — perfectly crispy and some of the best we’ve ever had.

Sarah with her Hamburg Steak.

Her junior meal ended with Chocolate Pudding: A dreamy treat made of milk, chocolate and cream. Sarah really enjoyed this, and I secretly preferred this to the far more complex Crème Brûlée on the adult menu.

Overall, Le Petit Chef at Restaurant Espoir delivered a dining experience that’s as much about entertainment as it is about the food.

While some dishes may be a bit too sophisticated for younger palates, it was a fantastic opportunity to introduce them to new culinary flavours.

Sarah loved the animated projections leading up to each course and the lively staff kept the energy high.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Le Petit Chef at Restaurant Espoir

70 Amoy St, Singapore 069889

Tuesday to Friday: 6pm and 8.20pm

Saturday: Noon, 6pm and 8.20pm

Sunday: 11am and 1.20pm

Closed on Monday

Website: restaurant-espoir.sg/le-petit-chef

Instagram: restaurant_espoir_sg

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.