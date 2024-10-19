Yaki Yaki Bo's new menu sizzles with flavour and value

The new Mentaiko Takana Fried Rice lends the smokiness of fried rice with the prized umami of mentaiko and Japanese pickled mustard greens. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

Looking for a satisfying teppanyaki experience that won't break the bank?

With a revamped menu boasting new additions and wallet-friendly prices, there's something for everyone at the lively Japanese eatery Yaki Yaki Bo at Nex.

The minute you step inside, you're greeted by the sights and sounds of a bustling open kitchen. The air was filled with the sounds of spatulas and grills at work, accompanied by a constant hum of conversation.

The modern Japanese wooden decor, featuring warm wood tones, adds a cosy touch to the dining environment.

I began my feast with the new main addition to the menu, Camembert Lava Okonomiyaki ($18.90). A creamy, rich twist on the classic okonomiyaki, the delightful cheesy finish will leave you craving for more.

The traditional savoury pancake offers so many distinct tastes in every mouthful, from its crunchy outer layer to the oozy cheese lava within. It’s a must try for cheese lovers seeking a Japanese delight.

The traditional Japanese pancake dish, but served with a cheesy twist. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

Next up, a teppanyaki staple, the Tenderloin Steak ($30.90). I requested mine to be cooked medium-rare.

My mouth couldn’t help but water as I watched the teppanyaki chef grilled the beef. The juicy goodness was evident from every sizzle.

Served with a sprinkle of spring onions, the meat is served with flavourful butter garlic sauce that adds just the right amount of tang. The juicy and tender steak has a hint of char that brings out its inherent flavours. It’s a dish that will excite steak lovers.

Steak lovers unite! TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

No Japanese meal is complete without a side of rice, and Yaki Yaki Bo's new Mentaiko Takana Fried Rice ($5.90) doesn't disappoint.

Don't let its unassuming appearance fool you; this is not your average fried rice. Topped with generous dollops of mentaiko and shredded seaweed, this dish bursts with umami flavour.

The dish balances out the smokiness of fried rice well and brings out the natural fragrance of Japanese pickled mustard greens. With its low price tag, you can’t go wrong with this meal.

The new Mentaiko Takana Fried Rice lends the smokiness of fried rice with the prized umami of mentaiko and Japanese pickled mustard greens. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

For those seeking more bang for their buck, the Value-For-Money Weekday Lunch Set (starting from $14.90) is a steal.

Available on weekdays from 11am to 4.30pm, you can choose your protein (chicken, beef or fish) along with your preferred sauce, and comes served with a generous portion of Japanese steamed rice, stir-fried beansprouts, salad, homemade pickles and miso soup.

I opted for the chicken and wasn't disappointed. The meat was well-grilled and had a perfectly charred exterior. The pickles, which are homemade, add a delightful crunch. The fragrant aroma of the steamed Japanese rice is the icing on the cake.

Looking for an affordable and filling Japanese meal? Look no further with Yaki Yaki Bo's Value for Money Weekday Lunch Sets! TNP PHOTO: Poong Qi Tao

The set meal is a solid option for anyone looking for a filling yet affordable Japanese set meal.

By the end of my meal, I was stuffed. So I washed everything down with a warm cup of Ocha.

After all, what's a Japanese meal without a cup of green tea?