Yakiniku restaurant at Jewel offers great beef and view

Missing our yakiniku experience in Osaka, we embarked on a quest to find a comparable delight in Singapore.

Our search led us to Wa-En Wagyu Yakiniku at Jewel Changi. The restaurant boasts an impressive 4.9-star rating based on nearly 600 reviews.

We slid into our booth seats and saw that were got to enjoy a splendid view of the Jewel rain vortex and passing monorails.

The Deluxe Course, at $128 per person, comprises 14 items, from appetisers to dessert.

Appetisers include Asari Clear Soup, seared Miyazaki marbled wagyu sushi with ikura, a trio of refreshing kimchi, wagyu saikoro steak, and a tantalising Japanese fruit tomato with shiquasa jelly.

The sushi had a generous wagyu-to-rice ratio and the steak came in the form of buttery, melt-in-your-mouth cubes of beef. The tomato with shiquasa jelly were a delightful balance of sweet and tart, perfect for whetting the appetite.

Appetisers spanning different flavours and textures.

Having sampled the different flavours and textures of the appetisers, we could not wait to tuck into the yakiniku platter.

Deluxe Miyazaki wagyu karubi, Miyazaki A4-A5 wagyu sirloin, Miyazaki thin-sliced wagyu karubi (sukiyaki style), premium Australian thick-cut wagyu beef tongue, Kagoshima pork belly, chicken thigh and a side of fresh lettuce to wrap up all the meat.

We relished every cut of the Miyazaki wagyu, which was so good you can eat it on its own or with just a sprinkling of salt – no need for dips and sauces. The tongue was exquisite as the thicker cut accentuated its distinct texture.

We decided to add seafood to the We We ordered large, succulent prawns ($22 for 5 pieces), half-shell scallops ($18 for 2 pieces) and Hiroshima Oysters ($10 for 2 pieces), but my daughter Sarah wanted more meat, so she ordered Arabiki sausages ($12).

Sarah grilling her favourite sausages while we added seafood to the mix.

We tried the scallops both raw and lightly grilled. I must say it is better raw – sweeter and smoother.

Selecting from four rice and noodle options, we opted for the Mini Wagyu Mini Steak Jyu and Mini Morioka cold noodles. The tang and chewiness of the cold noodles went well with the light broth, kimchi and creamy egg. The wagyu beef cubes were a perfect medium-rare, making it tough to stop eating despite feeling full.

Mini Morioka cold noodles and Mini Wagyu Mini Steak Jyu.

Out of the four ice cream flavours for dessert, I highly recommend the Matcha Ice Cream and Yuzu Sherbet.

I tried the unique Miyazaki Wagyu Fat-Washed Old Fashioned ($24), with flame-charred wagyu infused into a cocktail made with Suntory Whisky Old, Okinawan brown sugar syrup, Angostura Bitter and a slice of Aburi Miyazaki Wagyu.

Miyazaki Wagyu Fat-Washed Old Fashioned ($24).

Sarah opted for a pretty mocktail, Wish Upon a Rose ($12) – muscat fruit vinegar, lemon juice, soda, cranberry juice and elderflower. It was a refreshing end to the meal.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Wa-En Wagyu Yakiniku

78 Airport Boulevard, #01-224 Jewel, Singapore Changi Airport

Daily, 11am to 10pm

Instagram: waen_yakiniku

URL: wa-en.com.sg

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.