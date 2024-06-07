5 reasons to break that diet this weekend

Din Tai Fung's new breakfast offerings include a selection of four unique pan-fried buns, such as Pork, Chilli Crab and Pork, Shrimp and Pork, and Cabbage and Pork.

Ipoh Town Kopitiam's Nasi Ayam Goreng Berempah, the national dish of Malaysia, features coconut rice and a crispy fried chicken thigh.

Michelin Bib Gourmand winner Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles has been using pure yellowtail fish to make their fish balls and fish cakes since 1968.

Ah Soon Kor Rangoon Road Hokkien Prawn Mee's renowned prawn noodle dish is a recipe that's been perfected over 50 years.

Looking for a delicious escape (from your celery sticks and kale) this weekend?

Look no further! We’ve rounded up five exciting eateries featuring authentic flavours and exciting new offerings.

From Malaysian street food to Taiwanese delights, there’s something for everyone.

1. Penang Branded Traditional Streetfood

From June 7 to 9, Mandala Club Singapore will host Penang Branded Traditional Streetfood (Penang BTS), an event showcasing the vibrant street food scene of Penang.

Organised by the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, Penang BTS will feature six iconic hawkers serving a delectable spread of authentic Malaysian dishes.

You can sample Kek Seng Cafe's Assam Laksa, a dish with intensely savoury flavours steeped in 118 years of history, or try the spicy and flavourful broth of Ah Soon Kor Rangoon Road Hokkien Prawn Mee, a renowned prawn noodle dish perfected over 50 years.

Ah Soon Kor Rangoon Road Hokkien Prawn Mee's renowned prawn noodle dish is a recipe that's been perfected over 50 years. PHOTO: PENANG BRANDED TRADITIONAL STREETFOOD

Another option is the Pulau Tikus Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng, served since 1983 and featuring a delicious combination of bouncy rice noodles and succulent duck slices.

The buffet is priced at $73++ per adult and $48++ per child.

Penang Branded Traditional Streetfood

Mandala Club Singapore, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089845

June 7 to 9, 2024

Website: penangbts.com

Instagram: @penang.bts

2. FREE-FLOW ALCOHOL AT LUCE'S italian buffet

If you’re looking for an elevated dining experience this weekend, Luce has got you covered.

The premiere Italian restaurant at InterContinental Singapore, led by Chef de Cuisine Andrea Rossi, who hails from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, offers a variety of buffet spreads for lunch, dinner and a luxurious Champagne brunch on Sundays, all with a focus on authentic Italian flavours and a celebration of the Emilia Romagna culinary heritage.

LUCE boasts a bespoke Italian à la carte menu, featuring dishes crafted to exemplify culinary excellence. PHOTO: LUCE

Beyond the buffet, Luce boasts a bespoke Italian à la carte menu, featuring dishes crafted to exemplify culinary excellence. The restaurant's atmosphere is lively, with theatrical open kitchens and interactive live cooking stations, creating an engaging dining experience.

Luce is offering a two-hour free-flow alcohol package available during the daily lunch and dinner buffets, with unlimited servings of prosecco, house red and white wines, and beer for only $15++ per person.

During school holidays (June 3 to 27), kids aged 11 years and below dine free during both the lunch and dinner buffets.

LUCE

InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

Daily (Lunch: Noon - 2.30pm; Dinner: 6pm - 10pm)

Website: singapore.intercontinental.com/dine/luce

3. Step back in time as you dine at city square mall

Food Republic at City Square Mall recently got a makeover, taking diners back to the 1980s. The food court's revamped design features shophouse-inspired architecture, complete with bamboo blinds, pillar signages and a retro-themed carpark set-up.

This nostalgic setting is the perfect backdrop for a delicious meal of heritage favourites. Head to Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles, a Michelin Bib Gourmand winner that's been using pure yellowtail fish in its time-honoured recipe since 1968.

Michelin Bib Gourmand winner Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles has been using pure yellowtail fish to make their fishballs and fishcakes since 1968. PHOTO: FOOD REPUBLIC

HJH Maimunah, another Bib Gourmand winner known for its kampung-style Malay nasi padang, is a must-try for the Tahu Telur.

Over at Thye Hong Hokkien Mee, known for its unique technique of serving the timeless Hokkien Mee dish on opei leaves, the noodle dish's mouthwatering aroma is irresistible.

Food Republic is currently running a promotion: Spend a minimum of $12 in a single receipt and receive a Tikam Tikam scratch card, which gives diners a chance to win Food Republic vouchers and promotional items.

Food Republic City Square Mall

180 Kitchener Rd, #B3-04, Singapore 208539

10am – 10pm

Website: foodrepublic.com.sg

Instagram: @foodrepublicsg

4. Authentic Ipoh delights at Jewel

Ipoh Town Kopitiam, a new addition to Jewel Changi Airport, offers a taste of traditional Ipoh kopitiam culture.

Run by two Ipoh sisters, the restaurant brings the cherished flavors of their childhood to Singapore.

You can try their Nasi Ayam Goreng Berempah, arguably the national dish of Malaysia, featuring coconut rice and a crispy fried chicken thigh.

Ipoh Town Kopitiam's Nasi Ayam Goreng Berempah, the national dish of Malaysia, features coconut rice and a crispy fried chicken thigh. PHOTO: IPOH TOWN KOPITIAM

Or, for a classic breakfast, enjoy their Fragrant Curry Toast With Soft Boiled Egg. And if you're looking for a rare treat, try their Fried Turnip Cake, a dish that is not easily found in Singapore.

Ipoh Town Kopitiam is also celebrating a collaboration with Choy Kee Bakery, a famous Ipoh bakery known for its egg tarts. This is the first time Choy Kee Bakery has opened a location outside of Ipoh.

Ipoh Town Kopitiam

Jewel Changi Airport, 60 Airport Boulevard, B1-299, Singapore 819643

8am – 10pm

Instagram: @ipohtown.asia

5. exclusive breakfast options at new Din Tai Fung outlet

Din Tai Fung, the well-known Taiwanese restaurant, recently opened a new outlet in Novena.

In addition to its usual menu of popular dishes, it is now offering a breakfast menu, making it a great option for a delicious start to your day.

The new breakfast offerings include a selection of four unique pan-fried buns, such as Pork, Chilli Crab and Pork, Shrimp and Pork, and Cabbage and Pork.

Din Tai Fung's new breakfast offerings include a selection of four unique pan-fried buns, such as Pork, Chilli Crab and Pork, Shrimp and Pork, and Cabbage and Pork. PHOTO: DIN TAI FUNG

You can also choose from the latest assortment of sweet buns, including Butter, Chocolate, and Purple Sweet Potato.

Din Tai Fung has three breakfast bundles, featuring a mix of steamed and pan-fried buns, alongside hot or cold beverages.

For those who prefer to eat on-the-go, Din Tai Fung's new Novena location offers early opening hours for takeaway options.

Din Tai Fung

238 Thomson Road, #01-05 Novena Square, Singapore 307683

Monday to Thursday: 8am - 9pm

Friday: 8am - 9.30pm

Saturday to Sunday: 10am - 9.30pm

Website: dintaifung.com.sg

Instagram: @dintaifungsg