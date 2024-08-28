Black Myth: Wukong sells over 10 million copies in three days

The game's stunning visuals, intricate combat mechanics, and rich storytelling have captivated audiences.

Black Myth: Wukong, a highly anticipated action role-playing game (RPG) based on the Chinese novel Journey To The West, has taken the gaming world by storm.

The blockbuster game was released on Steam, PlayStation and Tencent's WeGame on Aug 20.

The game's developer Game Science took to social media platform X on Aug 23 to announce that the game has already sold 10 million copies. It has raked in more than 400 million yuan (S$73 million) in pre-sales alone, shattering records.

The digital version of the game on the Sony PlayStation 5 platform costs $81.39 in Singapore, while the digital deluxe version – featuring extra in-game items and a soundtrack – is priced at $94.90. On Steam, the game is available at $79.90 for the regular version, and $94.90 for the deluxe.

According to international data firm IDC, China has overtaken the United States as the world's largest gaming market, offering lucrative opportunities for game developers.

Players have been anticipating the Black Myth: Wukong since the first trailer dropped four years ago. It began development in 2018.

Some companies in China have even given their employees time off to play the game, with some even subsidising their staff's purchases of it.

Chinese firm Sichuan Muziyang Technology gave all its employees a day off to experience Black Myth: Wukong.

Singapore's Chinese-language daily, Lianhe Zaobao, reported that the company offered the game to employees as a gesture of support for China's gaming industry and encourage team building.

Chinese company Sichuan Muziyang Technology reportedly gave all employees a day off to experience the new game. PHOTO: BAIDU

The game's stunning visuals, intricate combat mechanics, and rich storytelling have captivated audiences, propelling it to viral status and securing its place as one of the most anticipated titles of recent years.

Wukong, the protagonist, is a charismatic and complex character who embarks on a perilous journey to obtain immortality.

The game's storytelling is immersive and engaging, drawing players into the world of Wukong and his companions.

The game has also boosted the sales of related products.

China Daily reports that the sales of Sony Play-Station 5 consoles surged over 100 per cent year-on-year between Aug 13 and Aug 19.

Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall's data showed that the sales of other electronic products such as laptops, keyboards and headphones for esports embraced a growth of over 80 per cent year-on-year.

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee introduced a drink inspired by the game and free limited edition 3D posters, cup holders and other accessories.

The company ran out of the posters in China within seconds of their launch.

The game has also sparked a tourism surge at featured sites in China's northern region.

Visitors to Shanxi province, about 500km from Beijing, have surged by 50 per cent in August from July, reports the South China Morning Post.

The area had previously failed to become a top tourist destination due to a lack of transport between landmarks and ineffective promotion by the local authority, said experts.