Design your dream sneakers to win up to $3,000

The competition is open to ST subscribers aged 16 to 25. Those who are under 18 must submit a signed parental consent form to participate.

Think you have what it takes to design the next Jordans, Yeezys or AF1s?

With the launch of the Design Your Sneaker competition, which is jointly organised by Sneaker Con SEA 2025 and SPH Media, you can become a streetwear designer too.

From Dec 3 till Jan 24, subscribers of The Straits Times can submit their unique sneaker designs for a chance to win up to $3,000 and a pair of limited-edition trainers.

To take part, go to the registration website to download the sneaker design template and submit your details, completed design and a short description of your design story.

The competition is open to ST subscribers aged 16 to 25. Those who are under 18 must submit a signed parental consent form to participate.

Judging for the competition will take place in two phases.

From Jan 25 to 31, a panel of judges, including representatives from SPH Media and Sneaker Con SEA, will evaluate and select the top 20 entries.

ST subscribers will be able to vote for their favourite entries from these top 20 designs during the public voting phase from Feb 1 to 9. A combination of public votes and judges’ scores will be used to select the top three winners.

The winning designs will be announced on Feb 23 at Sneaker Con SEA 2025, which will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Halls E and F.

The top three winners will take home a cash prize of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 respectively, as well as a pair of limited-edition sneakers each. Seven consolation prizes of sneaker vouchers and exclusive merchandise of up to $200 will be given out.

Those who vote during the public voting phase also stand a chance to win prizes. Three subscribers will win cash prizes and vouchers.

This competition is part of a collaboration between SPH Media and intellectual property developers O4X.

SPH Media deputy chief executive Kuek Yu Chuang said the competition is “a unique opportunity for our young subscribers and sneaker enthusiasts to express their individuality and unleash their creativity”.

“At SPH Media, we’re committed to creating meaningful experiences for our younger audiences, and this competition is a great example of how we aim to engage and connect with them in innovative and exciting ways,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing the bold and unique designs from our talented community as we continue to roll out many more exciting initiatives for our subscribers in future.”

Kiss92 deejays Joshua Simon and Shawnia Seah with part of their sneaker collections. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Some would-be participants are already pumped about the competition.

Sneakerhead and Kiss92 radio presenter and producer Shawnia Seah said she was “looking forward to experiencing the intricacies of sneaker design”.

The 24-year-old DJ said: “The sneaker community in Singapore is getting bigger each year and I’m excited that sneakerheads have this opportunity to show their individual personalities when creating the designs.”

You can catch Seah and other Kiss92 DJs at various polytechnics in December and January, where they will be giving away Sneaker Con SEA tickets and exclusive merchandise.