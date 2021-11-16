Hong Kong gin brand refuses to rename despite ruled offensive in UK

Fok Hing Gin is made in Hong Kong by Incognito Group. A British drinks trade body ruled its name offensive.

HONG KONG - A month-long dispute between a Hong Kong alcohol brand and a UK drinks industry watchdog turned into a publicity opportunity for the distillery.

Fok Hing Gin, a local company also registered in the UK, was asked to change its brand after a consumer complained to the Portman Group, a UK-based drinks industry regulator, that its name was offensive.

The complainant claimed the name "Fok Hing" was “clearly intended to shock and be pronounced as an offensive term". The person added that "it would be inappropriate in supermarkets, on social media, or anywhere else where it would be seen by children".

Fok Hing Gin, produced by Incognito Group, took to Facebook on Friday and addressed a statement to a "Karen", thanking her for creating more awareness for the brand.

“Thank you, you’ve helped us go viral and generated more press and traffic we could ever imagine — more effective than a PR agency! Might we suggest a new hobby?”

While the distiller will not be rebranding its name, it will update the product label with a description that its name is a homage to a street called Fuk Hing Lane in Causeway Bay.

In keeping to its tongue-in-cheek spirit, the company gave a 25 per cent discount code "FOKHINGKARENS” at its UK store.