Long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 game to drop on Nov 20

After more than 15 years since the release of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy, fans of the hit franchise will finally be able to get their hands on the sequel.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl is slated for release on Nov 20.

GCL Asia group CEO Sebastian Toke told TNP: "We can't wait for Singapore players to experience the thrill and challenge of this iconic series."

Ukrainian game developer GSC Game World on July 23 revealed a glimpse into the first-person-shooter survival horror game in Beijing and the visuals alone made the game worth the wait.

Its marketing producer Vlad Novikov explained that the initial plan to start working on the sequel was called off as the technology at the time could not fulfill the vision the developer had for the game.

"It took our team of more than 400 people about six years to work on Heart Of Chornobyl as we want to give gamers a hyperrealistic gameplay," Novikov told TNP at the Beijing demo session, pointing out the fine details in the game visuals.

Boasting a dynamic environment, Heart of Chornobyl showcases an open-world map measuring more than 60 sq km and more than 20 hours of gameplay for the main mission.

"But with the side missions, unexpected outcomes from interacting with the elements and the vast map, gamers can enjoy more than 100 hours of gameplay," said GSC senior analyst program management Alexander Lukianenko.

The 33-year-old described working on the sequel as a "dream come true".

"My dad gave me the CD to the first game and I have been hooked on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. since then," said Lukianenko, who showed how challenging Shadow Of Chornobyl was even for him despite his familiarity with the layout and countless hours of gameplay.

Shadow Of Chernobyl – the first of the highly-rated franchise – was released for PC in 2007 and in March this year made available on Xbox and PlayStation, along with Clear Sky and Call Of Pripyat.

“We know you might be tired of waiting. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself,” said GSC game director Yevhen Grygorovych.

Gamers can get a closer look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl with the Developer Deep Dive on Aug 12.