A Mega Despicable Summer takes over USS

Get ready for some mega mischief this summer at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

Until Aug 11, USS is celebrating the upcoming release of Illumination's Despicable Me 4 with a Mega Despicable Summer.

Guests of all ages can expect a summer full of laughter, exciting shows, exclusive merchandise and delicious treats – all inspired by the beloved Minions and Despicable Me characters.

Strike a Pose with the Mega Minions

Towering above New York Street are brand new, larger-than-life inflatables of the Mega Minions.

Each with their own unique superpower, these mischievous superheroes are ready for photo ops.

Guests can take pictures with Mega Mel (laser blasting), Mega Dave (super strong), Mega Gus (flying), and Mega Jerry (indestructible).

Join the Minionvasion Flash Mob

Get ready to groove with the AVL Minions as they take over New York Street in a high-energy dance performance. Witness the first-ever Minionvasion flash mob and join them for a meet and greet at the New York Public Library after the show.

Save the World with Mission: MEGA

Calling all brave volunteers! The Anti-Villain League (AVL) unveils their latest invention – Mega technology that can transform humans into Mega humans in their Mission: Mega show.

However, things take a turn for the worse when unwanted attention gets drawn to this groundbreaking technology.

It's up to Kevin, Stuart and the AVL to stop the mission from becoming a Mega disaster. Catch the show and meet Kevin, Stuart and the Mega humans at the New York Public Library after the performance.

Minion Mania Merchandise and Scrumptious Treats

Fans can bring home a piece of the Despicable Me fun with exclusive merchandise inspired by the new movie.

From apparel and plushies to fart blasters and action figures, the Universal Studios Store and Minion Mart will have it all.

For a truly despicable dining experience, select restaurants and carts throughout the park will be offering delicious Despicable Me 4 themed treats.

From burgers and pizzas to cupcakes, macarons, popcorn and more, there's something for everyone.

Don't miss out on these delectable delights at Pops! Popcorn Delights, Mel's Drive-In, Star Snacks, KT's Grill, and Loui's NY Pizza Parlor.

Welcome to UNIVRS

Get ready to expand your wardrobe with exclusive Universal character-inspired merchandise at the brand-new UNIVRS store.

Located in the Hollywood zone (formerly The Brown Derby), UNIVRS offers tees, jackets, tracksuits, skirts, tote bags and hats featuring fan favourites like Woody Woodpecker, Hot Stuff, Back to the Future, Felix the Cat x Mister Cartoon and the Minions x Buff Monster collaborations.

With limited-edition releases every season, be sure to grab something special before it's gone!

A Mega Despicable Summer

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway.

When: Until Aug 11. Monday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm

Admission: Tickets start from $74 for adults and $59 for children. Tickets come with a bonus $5 meal voucher and $5 retail voucher.

Website: rwsentosa.com/en/events/universal-studios-singapore-mega-despicable-summer