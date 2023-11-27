Paris Hilton welcomes second child via surrogacy, a baby girl named London

Paris Hilton shared a series of snapshots of herself and 11-month-old son Phoenix sitting next to pink Christmas trees.

LOS ANGELES – It will be a pink Christmas in Paris Hilton’s home as the American media personality and hotel heiress has become a mum again with the birth of her second child.

“Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas,” wrote the 42-year-old on Instagram on Nov 26, as she shared a series of snapshots of herself and 11-month-old son Phoenix sitting next to several pink Christmas trees.

Hilton had earlier revealed that she and her American investor husband Carter Reum, 42, welcomed their second child. In an Instagram post on Nov 23, she posted a photograph of a pink Peter Pan collared top with the embroidered word “London” and a pair of pink footed pants alongside the caption: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

London, like Phoenix, who was born on Jan 16, was also born through surrogacy.

Hilton has always wanted to name her daughter after the British capital. In an episode of her podcast in March, she said: “I’m really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day named London. It’s my favourite city. I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years.”

She also mentioned the unusual name in a 2022 interview with American television host Ellen DeGeneres, saying that if she had a daughter, she would be called London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

Said Hilton: “Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favourite city. Also, I think Paris and London sound cute together.”