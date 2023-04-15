Songkran Music Festival back after two-year hiatus at Downtown East

The Songkran Music Festival (SMF) returned to Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East this weekend (April 14-15), showcasing water jet and light displays, authentic Thai fare and electronic dance music from international DJs.

The festival, which marks the Thai New Year, is being held here for the second time since its debut in 2019.

Aside from the musical acts and a host of Wild Wild Wet rides, festival-goers can also enjoy Thai fare from eateries such as Co+Nut+Ink; Tuk Tuk Cha; Kin Kao Young; Sakon Thai; Siam Square Mookata and The Basil Inn.

Tickets are inclusive of one free Singha beer, and may be purchased at www.wildwildwet.com (entry only for those 18 and above). Ticket-holders enjoy same-day access to Wild Wild Wet rides before the festival.

Songkran Music Festival 2023

Where: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

When: April 14: 6pm to 10:30pm, April 15: 4:50pm to 10:30pm

Ticket details: April 15: S$88

All rides will be closed when the festival starts at 6pm on April 14, and from 5pm on April 15.