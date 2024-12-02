Turn your home into an energising or calming sanctuary with House of Fe

House of Fe's MOOD1983 aroma stone (left) and AMRISE scent (right).

Energise or calm yourself with House of Fe’s newly released signature scents and enjoy them with its new ceramic aroma stone diffuser.

Founded by Fe Husaint, House of Fe reflects her belief that self-care is not a luxury but a necessity — one that can be seamlessly woven into our daily lives.

By blending scent, emotion and intention, the brand offers a holistic approach to wellness, allowing individuals to cultivate a harmonious balance within their daily routines.

Embrace the art of scent this holiday season with the House of Fe’s curated collection, crafted with high-quality natural ingredients.

The AMRISE uses Sicilian lemon, apple and jasmine for daytime confidence, energising you to start your day, while the PMMOONLIGHT provides a calming evening escape with bergamot, oak moss, and leather.

Rounding out the festive release is the MOOD1983 aroma stone, a first-of-its-kind ceramic diffuser that gently releases fragrance.

The scents are priced at $50 each while the aroma stone is priced at $35.

Enjoy 15 per cent off when you purchase the duo set AMRISE + MOOD1983 or the PMMOONLIGHT + MOOD1983, and 25 per cent off the complete set featuring AMRISE + PMMOONLIGHT + MOOD1983.

The complete set also comes with a complimentary holiday pouch, adding an extra touch of festive luxury.

For more information, go to thehouseoffe.com