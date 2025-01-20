Trailer truck and two lorries involved in collision on PIE

The accident happened on the PIE towards Changi before Onraet Road exit at 10.05am.

A 31-year-old male trailer truck driver is assisting with investigations following an accident involving two lorries and his trailer truck on the PIE on Jan 20, the police said.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident on the PIE towards Changi before Onraet Road exit at 10.05am.

A 67-year-old male lorry driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident caused a jam which cleared at about 1.46pm, the Land Transport Authority said.

Police investigations are ongoing.