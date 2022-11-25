 Boutique Fairs back for Christmas edition , Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
Shopping

Boutique Fairs back for Christmas edition

Boutique Fairs Singapore will be held at the F1 Pit Building.PHOTO: BOUTIQUE FAIRS SINGAPORE
Amanda Chai
Nov 25, 2022 06:00 am

The year-end festive season is here and Boutique Fairs is back to cover your gifting needs.

From Friday to Sunday, the biannual shopping event brings together more than 240 local boutique brands and designers at the F1 Pit Building.

Shop from a selection of products across apparel, accessories, home decor, toys, and food and beverage.

Pick up a 2023 planner from stationery label Mossery, unique woven products from textile studio Tanchen Studio, Singaporean-themed lifestyle goods from Independent Market or jewellery from Curious Creatures and Forbidden Hill.

For the first time, the event is having a Young Designers Showcase Grant, which aims to nurture the next generation of designers by subsidising the entry fee for six emerging brands. These include industrial designer Karyn Lim, stationery brand Parachoote and silk accessories brand Like Saturdays.

In between your shopping, get hands-on at the dedicated workshop space, the Circle, where you can take part in craft workshops and customise gifts at an additional cost.

Independent Market offers Singaporean-themed lifestyle products. PHOTO: BOUTIQUE FAIRS SINGAPORE
 

Boutique Fairs runs from Friday to Sunday at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard. Tickets are $5 for a single-day admission and $25 for a three-day pass.

ShoppingChristmas