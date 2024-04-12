Join the festivities at FairPrice Hari Raya Block Parties

This Hari Raya, the FairPrice Group is bringing the community together with a couple of block parties. The Hari Raya Block Parties on April 20 will be held at two locations:

Void Deck at 118 Bedok North Street 2, Singapore 550546, from 10am to noon

Multi-Purpose Hall at 159 Bukit Batok Street 11, Singapore 270014, from 4pm to 6pm

One of the Hari Raya party’s festive highlights will be “Feasting as One” – the invitation for residents to come together to enjoy a buffet spread, sponsored by Cantine Kopitiam. Attendees will be able to share these meals with their families and loved ones – to spread the joy of good food and community camaraderie.

Attendees can also pit their skills at the game booths and sample offerings from the FairPrice House Brands, Unisoy Pudding, Wahyu Brand Cooking Pastes, Lemaq’s Rissoles and Kueh Jongkong.

During the Block Parties at each venue, the FairPrice Group will distribute 100 goodie bags to low-income families.

Additionally, the FairPrice On Wheels truck will be stationed at these events, offering over 200 items, including FairPrice's top-value essentials and housebrand products. The truck will be in Bedok from 9am to noon and Bukit Batok from 3pm to 6pm. Spend at least $20 at the FairPrice On Wheels truck and get a Free Henna Drawing or FairPrice reusable bag. While stocks last.

On-site pharmacists will be offering complimentary health checks and participants will receive samples and a $3 Unity voucher to be used in selected Unity stores with a minimum spend of $30.

Of course no party is complete without a best-dressed contest.Come to the Hari Raya Block Parties dressed in matching outfits and have a photograph taken at the photo booth, and walk away with a goodie bag worth $20.

Head over to the Hari Raya Block Parties on April 20, dressed in matching outfits, and enjoy a fun two-hour gathering. It's a date!