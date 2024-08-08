 National Day promotion: 30 Pasar Fresh Eggs for only $5.90, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

National Day promotion: 30 Pasar Fresh Eggs for only $5.90
The promotion is from Aug 8 to 11.PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 08, 2024 09:59 am

Pasar Fresh Eggs are on promotion from today till Aug 11 – a tray of 30 eggs is selling at only $5.90.

This promotion is conjunction with the nation's 59th birthday.

Each customer is limited to two trays of 30 Pasar Fresh Eggs, which usually sells at $6.80 per tray.

FairPrice Group offers more than 60 options for eggs from more than 10 countries, including eggs from Brunei and Turkey, which were added to the list in 2023. 

As part of its efforts to improve access to protein for vulnerable groups in the community, FairPrice Group donated fresh eggs to the groups through FairPrice Foundation.

A total of 45,000 eggs were distributed to underprivileged families and individuals, and migrant workers across Singapore.

