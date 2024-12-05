Falling beer ad injures elderly woman at Woodlands FairPrice

An advertising board promoting a beer brand (left) fell at NTUC FairPrice in Woodlands 888 Plaza, striking a 68-year-old woman’s back (right). The incident tore her clothing and left scratches on her skin.

A 68-year-old woman suffered scratches on her back after an advertising board fell on her at an NTUC FairPrice supermarket in Woodlands.

The incident occurred around 7pm on Nov 25, when 41-year-old Mr Ye and his family were visiting the FairPrice outlet at 888 Plaza after dinner.

As they walked along the aisles, an advertising board promoting a beer brand tumbled from above the shelves, striking his mother's back.

Mr Ye recounted that the sharp corner of the board seemed to have hit his mother's left shoulder blade, tearing her clothes and scratching her skin.

Though her injuries weren't serious, his mother applied ointment at home and avoided cooking for a few days to prevent aggravating the wound.

The supermarket's manager arrived at the scene and took Mr Ye's contact information to escalate the matter to headquarters. Two days later, NTUC FairPrice contacted him, apologised, and offered compensation for the damaged clothing.

Mr Ye, however, declined the offer, deeming it insincere.

He said: “If the board had hit my wife’s face or my son’s head, the consequences could have been far worse.”

FairPrice subsequently increased their compensation offer to $100, but Mr Ye still felt it lacked sufficient goodwill.

An NTUC FairPrice spokesperson emphasised that customer safety is their top priority and expressed regret over the incident.

They confirmed the advertising board was replaced immediately and reassured that efforts are underway to prevent similar incidents.

“We are in contact with the customer and his mother to resolve the matter,” the spokesperson added.