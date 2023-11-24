More wellness, better Christmas with Unity

It’s that time of the year again, when you are looking to get thoughtful gifts for yourself and loved ones.

Make it a memorable and healthier Christmas by investing in your well-being and that of those closest to you.

Now you can with Unity, which strives to bring better products, better services and better value to support your health, wellness and beauty goals.

Unity stands by three pillars to ensure its customers feel great, inside and out.

Live well: Unity believes in a holistic approach to healthy living so it offers holistic therapies, wellness services and health services.

Feel well: Whether you’re looking for help to beat a common ailment or just want to feel great every day, there’s a wide range of products from vitamins to supplements, to TCM to help you achieve your health goals.

Look well: From hair to skin to body, look your best with Unity’s ever-expanding range of haircare, skincare and body products. There are no aesthetic treatments, only products to help you feel confident and beautiful.

From Nov 23 to Dec 6, Unity is having a Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion for health supplements. Mix and match across participating health supplement brands. Subject to terms and conditions.

There are also other product offers in store. They include:

Kinohimitsu Bird’s Nest Snow Lotus Original/Reduced Sugar 8s X 75g (Usual price: $49.90 each, Promotion: Buy 1 Get 1 –valid till Nov 29)

Bird’s nest is known for its nutritional properties. This Unity Exclusive, with its high glycoprotein content, helps to boost your immune system and fight external environmental stress. It supports respiratory health while giving relief from fatigue. It also promotes a youthful, radiant and smooth complexion.

Drinkaid Alcohol Defence Capsules 12s (Usual price: $19.90, Promotion: $17.90 – Save 10%)

Afraid of overindulging at all the festive parties? A Unity Exclusive product, this reduces the negative side effects of alcohol consumption. It is made with all-natural ingredients and packaged in convenient sachets, so you can even put one in your pocket or bag when you head out.

GreenLife UC-II Advanced Joint Support Softgels 30s (Usual price: 2 for $139.30, Promotion: 2 for $69.65 – Save 50%)

Stay mobile and pain-free with these capsules that contain a unique form of type II collagen, which works with your immune system to support healthy joints.

My Soda Shampoo/Conditioner Assorted 350ml (Usual price: $9.99, Promotion: $7.90 – Save 20%)

Another Unity Exclusive, the shampoo and conditioner are enriched with organic aloe vera for greater shine. They also contain organic rosehip oil to help repair and smoothen strands while organic coconut oil strengthens hair and nourishes the scalp.

Blackmores Multivitamin + Mineral Tablets 120s (Usual price: $58.55 each, Promotion: Buy 1 Get 1 – valid till Nov 29)

Packaged in a bottle of 120 tablets, these multivitamins contain a comprehensive blend of 20 nutrients to supplement an unbalanced diet. They also promote a healthy immune system and will give you energy to last the day.

Biore Men’s Facial Wash Double Oil Control/Scrub (Usual price: $9.95 each, Promotion: Buy 1 Get 1 – valid till Nov 29)

This double scrub has black and white beads that effectively unclog and deep cleanse pores. It also removes oil to keep skin looking matte and fresh. Formulated with menthol, it will leave skin feeling cool and refreshed.

Holistic Way Probiotic Acidophilus Complex 30 Billion Capsules 30s (Usual price: $43.40 each, Promotion: Buy 1 Get 1 – valid till Nov 29)

This dietary supplement contains 30 billion active probiotic cells or “good bacteria” that can help support digestive and immune function. With a new, improved formula, it helps to maintain a balanced intestinal microflora for a healthy gut.





ISNTREE Green Tea Fresh Serum (Usual price: $26, Promotion: $20.80 – Save 20%)

Brighten your skin tone with this Unity Exclusive. Made with 77 per cent green tea extracts, it helps to balance moisture levels, brighten skin tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Skin always feels fresh and hydated, thanks to its lightweight yet potent formula.

To view all the products, check out Unity’s e-catalogue at https://go.link.sg/smhp.

