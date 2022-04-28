Mother’s Day gift guide: Fab ideas for pampering mummy dearest

Mulling over what to get the Mums in your life this Mother’s Day?

Any day is a good day to show your appreciation to Mum but with Mother’s Day (May 8) just round the bend, we’ve sussed out great ideas and places to spoil her silly.

From staycations to glorious brunches, these are the places to take her for a well-deserved getaway — plus gift ideas that are made for pampering.

BRUNCH

Mezza9 at Grand Hyatt Singapore

Mezza9 restaurant has a special Mother’s Day buffet menu that beckons with a mouthwatering feast. Think sustainable baked whole salmon from the Faroe Islands, stuffed whole lamb leg rubbed in herbs and aromatic spices, and a juicy wok-fried Australian grass-fed beef tenderloin.

This is served alongside mouth-watering bites of springy scallop dumplings as well as fragrant white asparagus sauteed and served with hollandaise sauce and more. And if the mom in your life has a sweet tooth, she’ll enjoy the themed desserts of indulgent red velvet cake, chocolate fondant with rich chocolate lava, assorted cream puffs, and tangy raspberry crumble amongst many other tantalising delights.

Mezza9 will also serve a complimentary Gold Moscato cocktail in partnership with bespoke tea label Monogram Tea, alongside a stalk of carnation to all mothers who celebrate this day at the hotel.

When: May 8, 2022

Price: $108++ (adults) with free-flow of freshly squeezed juices, tea, and coffee. Additional $90++ for bottomless Barons Barons de Rothschild Champagne and cocktails.

Mezza9 is at Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211. Visit its website for more information and reservations.

One-Ninety at Four Seasons Hotel

If it’s fresh seafood she craves, One-Ninety at Four Seasons Hotel is where to make your reservation. Its semi-buffet brunch offers a deluge of premium ocean catches, from Maine lobster and king crab to fresh tuna, diamond clams and tiger prawns on ice.

Other starters include Poached White Asparagus with truffle aioli, and Deep-Sea Crab Leg with lime aioli, while ‘live’ stations dole out hearty dishes like Baked King Salmon With XO Sauce, Applewood-roasted Peking Duck, and Slow-Roasted Wagyu Beef Rump.

Cheese lovers will appreciate the selection of over 20 cheeses, or you can round off your meal with decadent desserts of cakes, pastries and tarts.

When: May 8, 2022, from 12pm to 3pm

Price: From $168++ (adult) with unlimited chilled juices, and $268++ (adult) with unlimited Taittinger Brut Réserve NV, red and white wine. $84++ per child (five to seven years old)

One-Ninety is at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248646. Call 6831 7653 or email dining.reservations@fourseasons.com for reservations or more information.

Xperience Restaurant at SO/ Singapore

A lavish feast awaits, starting with a tiered tower, from which you can easily conjure a full meal, with appetisers, cooked prawns, gourmet sausages, truffle mac and cheese, Mexican-style marinated chicken thigh and roasted summer vegetables. A bevvy of sweets like rose chocolate cake, Valrhona chocolate bread pudding and eclairs will satisfy any sweet tooth.

But pace yourself cos there are still live carving stations to hit up, with free-flow servings of roasted rosemary striploin and roasted leg of lamb. Or nibble on artisanal cheeses from a roving cheese trolley.

Wait, there’s more. Just for Mom, each table will be presented with a small complimentary cake that you can decorate yourself with various toppings. With a minimum of three paying adults, Mum will also receive one bespoke Maison21G perfume (per table).

When: May 8, 2022, 12pm to 2pm

Price: $118++ and $59++ (children between 6 to 12). Free-flow alccohol packages start from an additional $50++.

Xperience is at Level 1, SO/ Singapore, 35 Robinson Road, Singapore, 068876. Visit its website for more information.

STAYCATION

Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s got a Fit For A Queen staycay that aims to have mums feeling like royalty.

Whisk her away for a stay in the Heritage, Terrace or Connecting Room (comprises two rooms), which comes with perks like a four-course set lunch for two at Frieda German Restaurant or La Scala Ristorante, a 20 per cent privilege at The Spa, and themed in-room amenities.

Advance reservations are recommended and bookings are subject to availability for the four-course set lunch.

When: Valid for check-ins on May 2 to 9, 2022

Price: From $508++per night (Tue-Thu) or $558++per night (Fri-Mon) in the Heritage Room

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is at 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906. Visit its website to book.

GIFTING

Flower bouquets

A timeless option (and a no-brainer) for Mother’s day: A gorgeous floral bouquet.

But we totally get it if you prefer not to shell out hundreds for flowers that don’t last forever. Fresh flowers can cost a bomb in Singapore, especially during occasions like Mother’s Day. But we’ve found the most affordable flower delivery services in Singapore, with bouquets that still look expensive.

Read our list here.

Self-care gift box

It’s hard being a Mum and she deserves a little TLC. This Mother’s Day self-care gift box from Mira Singapore is perfect for winding down for a little me-time with a French lavender artisanal soap, Japanese yuzu soy candle, a decorative shell trinket tray and a peony sculpture candle.

Alternatively, you can also build your own gift box on the website.

Price: $75

Shop here.

Sustainable jewellery from By Invite Only

There’s something about gifting jewellery for a special occasion. Local jewellery label By Invite Only has rolled out a Gldsmth collection, a series of romantic and delicate 14K solid gold pieces that will make for a lovely addition to her wardrobe. What’s even better: The pieces are kind to Mother Earth too, and crafted with 100 per cent recycled gold and conflict free gems and diamonds.

Price: From $260

The Gldsmth collection is currently exclusively sold at By Invite Only’s Ion Orchard store as well as online.

Dyson hair care products

Gift the gift of great hair days with hairstyling products. This Mother’s Day, Dyson is including special perks with purchase of its Supersonic hair dryer, Corrale straightener or the new Airwrap multi-styler.

Buy direct from Dyson and you’ll also get a complimentary preserved flower bouquet to gift the mum in your life. These bouquets are limited to the first 300 redemptions per Dyson Demo Store while stocks last. And for a personal touch, you can personalise the presentation case with a choice of debossed initials and have it gift wrapped, too.

The presentation cases can also be personalised with a choice of debossed initials and gift wrapped, available only when buying direct from Dyson.

Price: Supersonic hair dryer ($649), Corrale straightener ($699), and Airwrap Multi-styler ($849).

Visit Dyson’s website for the list of Demo Stores.

Uniqlo Paul & Joe collection

Fancy a mother-daughter #ootd look for Mother's Day? You can't go wrong with Uniqlo's Paul & Joe Spring/Summer collection. From flowy chrysanthemum motif dresses to adorable cats and swallows, there is something for mums and daughters of different ages.

Available at all Uniqlo stores and online.

Rawbought sleepwear

If you’re still scratching your head over a Mother’s Day gift, a silky soft set of PJs could be just the thing – especially for a Mum who loves to lounge.

Local sleepwear brand Rawbought is one to consider; its signature PJ set in a soft modal fabric now comes edged in lace to give a more luxurious and elegant touch. The rich burgundy hue exudes both a luxurious and sophisticated vibe, too.

Price: $89 per set

Buy it here.

Hydragun massage gun

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned massage, and with a massage gun, she can get one anytime, anywhere. One to consider is Hydragun, which uses percussive (or vibration) therapy to reduce muscle pain and tension. Plus, it’s also one of the quiestet on the market, and comes with seven massage heads to target different muscle groups.

Price: $399

Promo: Get $20 off when you key in the code MOTHERSDAY at checkout from April 25 to May 8, 2022. Shop it here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.