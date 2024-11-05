Changi Airport celebrates Hello Kitty’s golden jubilee
Hello Kitty fans, rejoice! Changi Airport celebrates 50 years of Hello Kitty with festive fun and carnival entertainment.
Step into Terminal 3 Departure Hall and be welcomed by a 8m-tall Hello Kitty topiary, surrounded by her friends, including My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and Pompoompurin. There will be daily snow shows, too.
The Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland is open to the public until Feb 16, 2025.
Head down one level to T3 Arrival Hall and treat yourself to carnival fun at the Hello Kitty and Friends carnival.
The carnival features nine zones, each representing different Sanrio characters.
Visitors can look forward to exciting games, photo booths and fun rides.
And if all the Hello Kitty revelry does not fill up the fun meter, head to Changi Airport’s first-ever inflatable water park.
Located at T3 Coach Bay, Cosmic Hydropark features an obstacle course with strings, trampolines, balance beams and a giant slide.
@thenewpaperdigital 🎀 Step into Hello Kitty’s Wonderland at @Changi Airport ! 50 years of cuteness, games, snow shows & a water park 🐱✨ Don’t miss it! #singapore #hellokitty #changiairport ♬ original sound - thenewpaper
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now