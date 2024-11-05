 Changi Airport celebrates Hello Kitty’s golden jubilee, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Changi Airport celebrates Hello Kitty’s golden jubilee

Be greeted by a 8-metre-tall Hello Kitty topiary at Terminal 3 (T3) Departure Hall.TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO
Looking for some Hello Kitty carnival fun? The Hello Kitty and Friends Festival is located at T3 Arrival Hall. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO
Visitors can enjoy many fun games, photo booths and fun rides at the Hello Kitty and Friends carnival. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO
Just right outside the carnival is Cosmic Hydropark - Changi Airport’s first-ever inflatable water park!TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO
Poong Qi Tao
Journalist
Nov 05, 2024 10:33 am

Hello Kitty fans, rejoice! Changi Airport celebrates 50 years of Hello Kitty with festive fun and carnival entertainment.

Step into Terminal 3 Departure Hall and be welcomed by a 8m-tall Hello Kitty topiary, surrounded by her friends, including My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and Pompoompurin. There will be daily snow shows, too. 

The Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland is open to the public until Feb 16, 2025.

Head down one level to T3 Arrival Hall and treat yourself to carnival fun at the Hello Kitty and Friends carnival. 

The carnival features nine zones, each representing different Sanrio characters. 

Visitors can look forward to exciting games, photo booths and fun rides. 

And if all the Hello Kitty revelry does not fill up the fun meter, head to Changi Airport’s first-ever inflatable water park.

Located at T3 Coach Bay, Cosmic Hydropark features an obstacle course with strings, trampolines, balance beams and a giant slide.

@thenewpaperdigital 🎀 Step into Hello Kitty’s Wonderland at @Changi Airport ! 50 years of cuteness, games, snow shows & a water park 🐱✨ Don’t miss it! #singapore #hellokitty #changiairport ♬ original sound - thenewpaper

CHANGI AIRPORThello kittycarnival

Poong Qi Tao

Journalist
qitao@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Poong Qi Tao