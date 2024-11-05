Changi Airport celebrates Hello Kitty’s golden jubilee

Just right outside the carnival is Cosmic Hydropark - Changi Airport’s first-ever inflatable water park!

Looking for some Hello Kitty carnival fun? The Hello Kitty and Friends Festival is located at T3 Arrival Hall.

Hello Kitty fans, rejoice! Changi Airport celebrates 50 years of Hello Kitty with festive fun and carnival entertainment.

Step into Terminal 3 Departure Hall and be welcomed by a 8m-tall Hello Kitty topiary, surrounded by her friends, including My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and Pompoompurin. There will be daily snow shows, too.

The Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland is open to the public until Feb 16, 2025.

The carnival features nine zones, each representing different Sanrio characters.

And if all the Hello Kitty revelry does not fill up the fun meter, head to Changi Airport’s first-ever inflatable water park.

Located at T3 Coach Bay, Cosmic Hydropark features an obstacle course with strings, trampolines, balance beams and a giant slide.