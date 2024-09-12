Don Don Donki to end plastic bag sales from Oct 1

A sign outside Don Don Donki's Paya Lebar Quarter Mall outlet says it will discontinue the sale of plastic bags from Oct 1.

Japanese retail chain Don Don Donki will stop the sale of plastic bags at its 16 outlets in Singapore from Oct 1.

This shift comes as part of the franchise’s ongoing sustainability commitment, following the National Environment Agency’s 2021 “Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign. The store has been charging customers 10 cents for each plastic bag at checkout since November 2021.

News of the change spread after a Reddit post showed the signs placed in various Don Don Donki stores. The A4-sized notices urge customers to bring reusable bags and support a greener future. “Thank you for your understanding and support,” the message reads.

When The Straits Times visited the Paya Lebar Quarter Mall outlet on Sept 10, many shoppers were seen juggling items in their hands instead of using plastic or reusable bags.

Of the 12 people ST spoke to, half of them said they are fine with the sale of plastic bags ceasing, as they already have the habit of carrying their own bags since major supermarkets such as FairPrice and Sheng Siong began charging at least five cents for plastic bags in July 2023.

Frequent customer Adeline Low, 64, a retiree, said: “It has become a routine for me to carry an additional recyclable bag for a few years now, so I’m not going to be one of those affected.”

Customer Shermaine Tan, 30, who works in accounting, feels the same way. She said she uses her own reusable bag when she buys bulky items, like a carton of drinks.

However, some others found the new policy “hypocritical” and “troublesome”.

Mr Daniel Quah, 27, said: “What commitment to sustainability? Most of their items such as pre-made bento and sushi sets include a lot of plastic packaging.”

The corporate analyst said he visits Don Don Donki at least once a week to buy vegetables, fruits and fresh meat. He usually buys two plastic bags from the store during each visit, and carries his own cooler bag for perishable items.

He said it is better if the retail chain can still give customers the option of buying plastic bags at checkout, although the price could be increased to 30 cents per bag to discourage usage.

Another shopper, who wanted to be known only as Mel Chandan, said: “I think it doesn’t make sense if Don Don Donki uses plastic for advertising (materials) such as brochures, and then charge for plastic bags.”

The 25-year-old customer service officer added: “I feel like businesses should practise what they preach if they are trying to promote sustainability.”