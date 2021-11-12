Say hello to great buys

DARLIE

This month, the oral care brand is back with another collaboration with Hello Kitty.

Simply spend $30 on Darlie products (including one Darlie toothbrush) to redeem cute Singapore-exclusive limited-edition tropical fruit and beach themed Hello Kitty vacuum flasks (worth $49 each) boasting a stainless steel design and leak-proof feature.

Shoppers can consider adding these new fruit-flavoured oral care products to their cart at the same time - Darlie's Zesty Fresh Toothpaste range (peach and lemon, $5.90 a pack) and Splashy Fruit Mouthwash ($5.90 a bottle).

The Darlie x Hello Kitty Vacuum Flask Redemption Programme is available at selected supermarkets, including FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Prime and Hao Mart, as well as online retailers such as FairPrice Online, Watsons Online, the Darlie Shopee Official Store and the Darlie Lazada Flagship Store, while stocks last.

SUNOHADA

Leave the days of coping with sensitive skin behind with this new Japanese sensitive skincare line from Lion, in collaboration with Dr Mihoko Yokoyama, director of Yokoyama Skin Clinic in Japan and certified specialist of the Japanese Dermatological Association.

The products contain a Lion-patented technology with MTO, a unique plant-based ingredient that has proven to hydrate skin while locking in moisture.

Boosted by the power of enzymes and the breakthrough MTO, SunoHada delivers hydration, locks in moisture and calms the itch.

It is also clinically effective in providing round-the-clock protection and care and is free from alcohol, parabens, steroids, colourants and fragrance.

Launched exclusively in Singapore for adults and babies, SunoHada - comprising Moisturising Mist, Gentle Smooth Wash, Gentle Clean Wash, Soothing Lotion, Baby Gentle Wash and Baby Gentle Lotion ($14.90 to $24.90) - is now available at FairPrice, Unity, Watsons, Welcia-BHG, Isetan, Don Don Donki, National Skin Centre, Meidi-Ya, RedMart, Lazada and Shopee.

HAAGEN-DAZS

The US ice cream brand's new range of Twist & Crunch flavours features bold combinations of all-time favourite flavours swirled with unexpected textural twists - Belgian Chocolate & Strawberry Crunch pint and stickbar, Belgian Chocolate & Vanilla Crunch pint, and the limited-edition Dark Chocolate & Green Tea pint.

Priced from $5.90 to $14.50, they are available until December at leading supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores, as well as RedMart, pandamart and Haagen-Dazs Cafes.

And from now until Nov 30, Haagen-Dazs is running weekly giveaways with sweet prizes worth more than $8,000 - including the latest Apple products, tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore and Haagen-Dazs Cafe vouchers - for every purchase of $15 worth of Haagen-Dazs products in a single receipt.