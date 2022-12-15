 Apple users urged to update devices after cyber attacks on iPads and older iPhones , Latest Tech News - The New Paper
Apple users urged to update devices after cyber attacks on iPads and older iPhones

The vulnerability affects WebKit, a browser engine that powers Apple apps like web browser Safari, Mail and the App Store.PHOTO: REUTERS
Osmond Chia
Dec 15, 2022 05:10 pm

Users of iPads and older-generation Apple devices have been urged to install the latest security update to prevent hackers from planting malware on their devices.

The vulnerability affects WebKit, a browser engine that powers Apple apps such as web browser Safari, Mail and the App Store, and can allow malicious codes to be installed, said the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) in a report on Wednesday.

Such codes can allow hackers to execute commands on an affected device or deploy spyware to steal a user’s data.

SingCert urged users to enable automatic software updates by going to Settings > General > Software Updates > Enable Automatic Updates.

The vulnerability affects the following products:

  • iPhone 6s (all models)
  • iPhone 7 (all models)
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro (all models)
  • iPad Air 2 and later
  • iPad 5th generation and later
  • iPad mini 4 and later
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

According to tech media outlet Bleeping Computer, this is Apple’s 10th zero-day vulnerability since the start of 2022.

On Tuesday, Apple disclosed that threat actors had actively exploited the vulnerability, but it has yet to provide any details on the attacks.

AppleIPHONESCYBER SECURITY