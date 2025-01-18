Jan 19 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

2 Blazing Wind steps into a more suitable contest after tackling stronger fields in recent starts, where he was on the cusp of breaking through for his maiden victory. James McDonald remains in the saddle, drawing barrier 1, and gets every opportunity to capitalise.

5 Divine Moonlight debuts off the back of sharp barrier trials, displaying notable early speed. Despite the wide draw in barrier 13, Blake Shinn will aim to lead, and the tempo could work in his favour.

11 Meepmeep remains a maiden but has been performing creditably. He endured a wide run over 1,400m two starts back followed by a closing seventh over 1,200m at Happy Valley after being steadied early. A smoother trip will see him figure in the finish.

3 I Am The Boss has been racing on-pace in longer contests recently, and while the drop back to 1,200m raises some questions, his strong form makes him a contender if he adapts to the sharper trip.

Race 2 (1,200m)

12 Bienvenue improved last start with the blinkers on, despite drawing wide and being ridden for luck. He charged home late into second behind Masterofmyuniverse. He looks ready to break through.

11 With A Smile has been progressing well in his trials. Barrier 1 and Zac Purton in the saddle first-up can help him score.

1 Sky Joy is a progressive three-year-old who impressed when breaking through strongly at his second career start. Barrier 4 ensures he maps ideally in the run.

7 Quick Contribution showed glimpses of potential of debut despite some excuses in transit. Expect improvement second-up as he builds on that experience.

Race 3 (1,600m)

1 Flying Luck won impressively four starts ago. Has not had much go his way in three subsequent runs, but the switch to Shinn can ensure he gets every chance.

4 Matsu Victor has drawn wide, but the long straight run gives him the chance to find a favourable spot. A win over Flying Luck two starts ago and a third in their last meeting, hold him in good stead.

2 Ballistic Win steps up to the mile for the first time, after placing third in four of six starts. Barrier 4 ensures a smothered run.

6 Mighty Strength has shown ability in six career outings and has been ticking over with two sound trials between starts.

Race 4 (1,400m)

5 Brilliant Express did not enjoy the best run when unplaced as the odds-on favourite last time. He has since performed well at the trials. Deserves another chance.

6 Etalon Or is knocking on the door, having run second to Ka Ying Attack in his last two starts. He moves into a slightly better draw this time, which boosts his odds.

9 Strathpeffer ran second despite racing wide from an outer alley last time. Jumps from barrier 2 from where he won two starts ago.

2 Leslie drops back to Class 4, where he holds solid form. McDonald jumps on.

Race 5 (1,400m)

6 Shamus Storm made a strong impression on debut, racing three wide with cover from a wide draw before finishing a clear second. With barrier 3, he looks poised to go one better.

7 Noble Fans should further improve second-up after closing well for a 1½-length third at this course and distance on debut.

2 Jolly Ruler faces a wide draw but has some positives, including McDonald taking the ride and a perfect record at this level.

4 Mr Energia is another with a tough draw but with Purton sticking with him, he can show up.

Race 6 (1,200m) THE CENTENARY SPRINT CUP (G1)

1 Ka Ying Rising chases his second Group 1 win and an extraordinary ninth in a row following his half-length win in the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint. It will take a major dip in form to see him toppled.

3 Helios Express was Ka Ying Rising’s gallant runner-up in the Hong Kong Sprint, and makes another attempt to dethrone him.

4 Howdeepisyourlove ran on strongly for fifth in the Hong Kong Sprint before capturing the G3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy over 1,000m. His sharp turn of foot will serve him well.

8 Magic Control takes on Group 1 company for the first time and has done everything right since joining Cody Mo’s yard.

Race 7 (1,400m)

9 Light Years Charm has caught the eye in two local starts without breaking through, first flashing home late into fifth after traffic issues in the straight, and then running on strongly from a wide gate to run a close fourth. Barrier 1 and Purton strengthen his chances.

13 Armour War Eagle recovered well after blundering at the start last time, charging home late for fourth. Has been steadily building towards a win this season.

7 Liveandletlive will likely excel over further in time, but his debut over 1,200m was respectable. The step-up to 1,400m can help make an impression.

12 Patch Of Cosmo had little luck in his first attempt at 1,400m last start but remains worth considering at odds for this race.

Race 8 (1,600m) THE STEWARDS’ CUP (G1)

5 Galaxy Patch ran an unlucky seventh in the Hong Kong Mile after drawing the widest barrier and encountering traffic issues in the straight. This small-field contest with a likely moderate tempo presents an ideal opportunity for him to break through at the top level.

1 Voyage Bubble has cemented his status as Hong Kong’s rising star miler following his commanding win in the Hong Kong Mile. His tactical early speed allows him to avoid trouble on-pace.

8 Patch Of Theta is an exciting prospect after a dominant victory in the Chinese Club Challenge Cup (Handicap). He is right in the mix even at this step-up to Group 1 level under set weights.

3 Beauty Eternal gave a bold sight in the Hong Kong Mile when he led the field before fading late into fourth. The small field helps.

Race 9 (1,400m)

4 Bundle Award ticks plenty of boxes for the in-form John Size stable, heading into this race third-up after two promising efforts. With barrier 4 and McDonald booked to ride, he is ready to win.

9 Romantic Son steps up to 1,400m for the first time, which remains an unknown, but his current form over 1,200m suggests he is on the verge of a win.

3 Sky Trust possesses good ability but has breathing issues. He set a strong early pace but faded late at his last start when seventh, 2½ lengths off Mickley. He has trialled well in the interim.

10 New Forest should race handy from barrier 3, based on his Australian form. His lead-up trials have been encouraging.

Race 10 (2,000m)

2 Stunning Peach was touted last season as a leading Derby contender. After two luckless runs over the mile at Sha Tin and 1,800m at Happy Valley, where he was unable to show his true ability, he now steps up to what should be his optimal trip – the Derby distance.

5 Bravehearts is thriving since joining Mark Newnham and comes into this race with strong credentials, having won at this course, distance and grade last start.

6 Romantic Thor ran third behind Bravehearts on his second local start last time and is one of seven four-year-olds in this race seeking a Derby berth. Blinkers are on.

3 Mickley presents as an intriguing runner on the seven-day back up. Since his first local win three starts ago, he endured a luckless run in the straight before closing into sixth last week. Testing the Derby distance for the first time, this outing will shed some light.

Race 11 (1,200m)

14 Meowth pulled off a long-odds win on debut two starts ago, and he backed it up with a narrow second-place finish to Swift Ascend, which is a solid formline. Ran a standard barrier trial between runs and can go one place better.

6 Majestic Express did not have much luck from a wide draw last time, but his fourth-placed finish was full of merit, making up 4½ lengths on the lead speed inside the 400m, ultimately finishing just 0.75 lengths behind the winner.

8 Halo Of Success has drawn barrier 11 in both of his local starts, but he moves into barrier 2, which can improve his luck in the run and ensure a more favourable trip.

3 Invincible Shield is a promising newcomer for Francis Lui. The former Australian galloper is a four-time winner and has impressed in his local trials.

