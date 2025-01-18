Williams takes on Rising star

Magic Control is facing the uphill task of upstaging Hong Kong sprint star Ka Ying Rising in the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Jan 19. Top Australian jockey Craig Williams flies in for the steering duties.

HONG KONG - A long-time ally of David Hayes in Australia, Craig Williams hopes to upstage the dual Hong Kong champion trainer’s outstanding sprinter Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin on Jan 19 when he rides Magic Control in the HK$13 million (S$2.28 million) Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m).

Williams, 47, combined with Hayes to land a string of Group 1 races in Australia, where he is revered for his feat in landing the nation’s racing “Grand Slam” with victories in the Melbourne Cup (3,200m), Caulfield Cup (2,400m), Cox Plate (2,040m) and Golden Slipper (1,200m).

With 123 victories in Hong Kong, including the 2011 Group 1 Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) on French stayer Dunaden, Williams is hoping to add to the tally this weekend with eight rides, including Chater Gold and Aurio for Hayes.

But his main focus is Magic Control’s tilt at Sha Tin track record-holder Ka Ying Rising, who is chasing a second Group 1 and bidding to extend his current unbeaten streak to nine races after triumphing in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) on Dec 8.

“He (Ka Ying Rising) looks very good and David knows what a good sprinter is,” said Williams, who partnered top Hayes-trained horses such as Miss Finland (2006 Golden Slipper), Fields Of Omagh (2006 Cox Plate), Criterion, Vega Magic and Niconero.

“He (Ka Ying Rising) won an international sprint race and that’s a targeted race and the talk was he should have won by more – but he won. That’s how good he is.

“People were complaining that he didn’t win by far enough. But that shows you how much they think of this horse, that’s how impressive he is.”

Williams rides Magic Control for the first time and is familiar with the former Australian speedster’s form in Melbourne, where he won the Group 3 Red Anchor Stakes (1,200m) at Moonee Valley and the Listed Poseidon Stakes (1,100m) in 2023 when trained by Matt Laurie.

“I know in Hong Kong he (Magic Control) hasn’t gone out beyond 1,000 metres. But in Australia, he won two Stakes races, including one at 1,200m, so that gives me confidence,” said Williams.

“His trainer Cody Mo is going really well, he’s having a great season, especially recently and he’s obviously gaining a really good handle on this horse, but it’s not going to be a walk in the park.

“It’s far from that when you’ve got a horse that won one of the world’s biggest international sprint races and he lines up on Sunday.”

Apart from Ka Ying Rising, Magic Control will also face Victor The Winner, Helios Express, Howdeepisyourlove, Invincible Sage, Lucky With You and Beauty Waves. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB