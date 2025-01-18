Jan 19 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) TREND MAKER has come on from debut second. Extra furlong should suit.

(6) ROOSTER BRADSHAW was disappointing last run. Can atone.

(7) RAGNAR THE KING has improved. Muzi Yeni takes over the injured Calvin Habib.

(2) PRINCE FLORIAN has yet to run a bad race. Runner-up last run.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) QUASIFORSURE was a close-up second behind the smart William Robertson last time.

(3) CATS PAJAMAS is smart and faces a test over more ground.

(4) DIANI ran third in the Christmas Handicap. Light weight helps.

(5) DONQUERARI has been in good form over sprints and could surprise with a step-up in distance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) TYRCONNELL is lightly raced and got the better of Capsaicin over course and distance last time.

(8) MR HOTSTEPPER rises in class again after a recent win. He has only 52.5kg to shoulder.

(10) MR MASTER STARTER was again a beaten favourite last outing. Lively chance in this line-up.

(12) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI has a deep draw to contend with as does top weight (13) MEXICAN PETE, but both have ability.

Race 4 (1,100m)

(4) BEVIES DELIGHT is versatile enough to make a big effort in a tricky handicap. Some of her better form has been over sprints.

(1) PATANTS HEIR is smart. Little extra should suit although form has been a little muddling since.

(8) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY was well beaten by Patants Heir before but won well next time.

(6) RED ROSES TOO has some patchy form but on her day is quite capable in this line-up.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(9) KING OF SPIN makes his debut for Stuart Ferrie and comes off some useful Cape form.

(5) YANNAKIS showed up well when coming off a lengthy break for Gary Rich. Can be in the mix.

(12) COMING IN HOT boasts consistent Highveld form. 4kg claimer up has won on the gelding before.

(10) SOHO STAR was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. Winning chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) HAPPY FORTUNE won her maiden when sent over ground.

(1) WOZA NAWE went on to win smartly after her defeat by Happy Fortune, but could play second fiddle in a difficult handicap.

(4) HODGEPODGE looks progressive and showed up well when second to The Ghost last time.

(12) HONORABLE MEMBER has the widest draw to contend with but has sound Highveld form.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) FAMOUS WARRIOR looks primed for this race with Rachel Venniker’s claim adding appeal.

(2) MVELELO was a beaten favourite last run and the blinkers go on.

(5) ARVERNI KING tried much further last time but has not been far back of late.

(1) RALPH THE RASCAL nearly won with first-time blinkers last time, but will need to repeat.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Seven of the 12 runners finished behind (1) ONE IRISH ROVER last time but he can bounce back.

(3) TOP GUN won with blinkers last yime. Venniker’s claim helps.

(11) NOW I GOT YOU can turn the tables on One Irish Rover while there should be little between stablemates (8) EL DRAQUE and (9) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(9) ICY LANCASTER is a threat if she can regain her excellent form before her move to the Cape.

(2) AMAFORT ran second behind (12) BLOWIN IN THE WIND. Not much between the two again.

(14) JEANNE DARC scored an easy maiden win last time. Can go close.