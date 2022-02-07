 Australia to reopen borders to Covid-19 vaccinated travellers from Feb 21, Latest Travel News - The New Paper
Travel

Australia to reopen borders to Covid-19 vaccinated travellers from Feb 21

Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 07, 2022 12:14 pm

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from Feb 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday (Feb 7), after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the Covid-19 threat.

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Mr Morrison said during a media briefing.

Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.

