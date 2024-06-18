Man leaves shift work after daughter, 4, dies of Covid

Mr Mohammed Ashraff Hussin and his wife Mardalina Mohamed Nossi with their children (from left) Qayyim Fazhan, Raisya Ufairah and Qayyim Iylhan.

Mr Mohammed Ashraff Hussin had just left for work when his four-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital because of Covid-19 complications in 2022.

Raisya Ufairah was throwing up and foaming at the mouth on July 17. She died two hours after she was rushed to hospital, making her the second child under 12 years old in Singapore to die of the virus.

The sudden loss of his daughter got Mr Ashraff rethinking his career.

He was then working as a customer service agent at Changi Airport. It was a shift job but convenient due to its proximity to his home.

Mr Ashraff wanted to spend more time with his family. He and his wife Mardalina Mohamed Nossi, both 41, have 13-year-old twin boys Qayyim Fazhan and Qayyim Iylhan.

“I missed out on making fond memories with the children," Mr Ashraff told Berita Harian.

"I would be at work when they returned from school and they would be asleep when I got home from work."

He grew more determined to find a job with fixed working hours after Madam Mardalina suffered from insomnia following the death of their youngest child.

Mr Ashraff now works in Bugis as an SMRT station manager and gets to spend his evenings with his family.

"The loss of a child is a painful phase," he admitted. "But I am sure we will be together again one day."