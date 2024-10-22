Website selling vapes disguised as stationery blocked

A Health Sciences Authority spokeswoman said the agency is “watching out” for e-vaporisers disguised as stationery.

Access to a website that sells e-vaporisers resembling stationery has been blocked in Singapore after reports of such products surfaced online.

On Oct 3, the Facebook page Public Health Malaysia – run by a group of public health professionals – posted photos alerting parents and teachers to e-vaporisers resembling products such as markers and glue sticks from popular stationery brands.

A website selling vapes resembling highlighters, available for delivery to Singapore, was no longer accessible as at Oct 21 when The Straits Times attempted to visit it.

In response to queries from ST, a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) spokeswoman said it worked with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to block Singapore residents’ access to the Malaysia-based website.

“HSA is aware of overseas reports of the trend where users modify the look of their e-vaporisers to resemble everyday stationery items,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are watching out for such e-vaporisers in our surveillance.”

More than 6,000 illegal postings on e-vaporiser-related products were removed between January and September, said the spokeswoman, adding that HSA works with e-commerce sites and online platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Carousell to promptly remove such postings upon detection.

The agency also tracks social media platforms and messaging apps for any illegal activity related to vapes, she said.

According to Malaysian news reports, these products have sparked concern among parents and teachers in Malaysia, as more students use them to smoke discreetly in school.

Around 5,480 people were caught for possessing or using e-vaporisers in Singapore in the first half of 2024, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Health and HSA in August.

The figure is more than two-thirds the number of offenders caught in 2023. The total number of people caught for illegal possession or use of e-vaporisers was 7,838 in 2023, a sharp rise from 4,916 in 2022.

The 2024 figure includes around 690 students referred to HSA by schools.

First-time offenders who import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, or jail of up to 12 months, or both.

All prohibited tobacco items will be seized and confiscated.