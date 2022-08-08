Natas fair returns after two-year hiatus

Natas Holidays 2022 will run from Aug 12 to 14 at the Singapore Expo Hall 5.

Revenge travellers can shop for deals at the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) fair, which is back with its 56th edition after a two-year hiatus.

Travel agencies will form the bulk of the more than 40 exhibitors - along with banks, national tourist organisations and travel insurance providers.

Look out for sweet deals and unique packages.

Chan Brothers Travel, for instance, will be offering an eight-day luxury Bhutan tour that is exclusive to the agency. It includes business class flights and accommodation at Six Senses properties in Thimphu, Punakha and Paro - three of the country's best-known destinations. Prices start at $9,988 a person.

Ever-popular destinations such as Europe, Thailand, Japan and South Korea will feature prominently, along with an emerging cruise sector, says Natas president Steven Ler.

He is expecting 80,000 to 100,000 visitors over the three days, on a par with pre-pandemic attendance.

The organiser and exhibitors say the fair is a strong sign of travel's recovery.

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager for Chan Brothers Travel, anticipates high demand for year-end holiday bookings during the fair.

"2022 is the chapter of our industry's resurgence and we are positive that 2023 will be the year that tourism records a strong bounce back to pre-pandemic levels as the market stabilises," he says.

Mr Ler echoes this optimism. "The travel and tourism sector is finally moving into this long-awaited phase where travel may resume in a more significant way.

"Natas Holidays 2022 will kick-start the season of safe travels and pivot many industry players, especially the travel agents, close to full operations."

The 56th edition of the Natas travel fair will feature packages such as a luxury Bhutan tour from Chan Brothers Travel. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL

Natas Holidays 2022

Where: Singapore Expo Hall 5, 1 Expo Drive

When: Aug 12 to 14

Admission: Free

