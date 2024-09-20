Singaporeans will soon need ETA permit to visit Thailand

Singaporeans and travellers from 92 other visa-exempt countries planning a trip to Thailand will soon have to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Some media reports suggest a pilot phase will begin in December, with a full rollout by June 2025.

However, The Straits Times understands that the date of the pilot launch has not been confirmed yet.

“Currently, the relevant Thai authorities are in discussions on the best format and modalities for such a system to be applied to international travellers and will require further consideration and coordination before implementation,” said Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nikorndej Balankura in response to queries from ST.

The proposed ETA - which is expected to be free of charge - is mandatory for citizens of 93 countries that currently enjoy visa-free travel to Thailand for stays of up to 60 days for tourism purpose.

Malaysia, Laos and Cambodia nationals are expected to be exempted from the ETA requirement, according to The Star newspaper, which cited reports from various sites.

Holders of diplomatic and officials passports, as well as UN Laissez-Passer and Border Pass users, will also be exempted from the ETA requirement.

Reports said the introduction of the ETA is meant to enhance Thailand’s border security and combat illegal immigration.

Travellers to the kingdom will need to apply for the ETA online before arriving.

The ETA grants a single entry into Thailand and will be valid for 60 days from the date of issuance, with a one-time extension of 30 days possible.

ETA holders will be allowed to use the automated gates at immigration checkpoints by scanning a QR code attached.

Besides Singapore, currently nationals from countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, United States and the United Kingdom enjoy visa-free entry into Thailand.

With the impending ETA, Thailand will join other countries with similar future plans, such as the United Kingdom, Europe and Japan.

From Jan 8, 2025, Singaporeans heading to the UK are required to apply for and obtain an ETA.

Application for the digital travel permit costs £10 (S$17). Singaporeans can apply for it from Nov 27 via the official British government website or app.

Similarly for Europe, Singaporeans and other travellers headed to the continent will have to apply for European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) document from 2025.

Travellers aged 18 to 70 would need to pay €7 (S$10) for the document. It is free for those outside this age range.

The Japanese government planned to introduce a screening system which will require visitors from visa-exempt regions and countries – including those from Singapore – to declare certain personal information before entering the country by 2030.

Other countries that have similar systems already in place are United States, Australia, Canada and South Korea.